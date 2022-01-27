McFarlane Toys Reveals New 12" Statue Featuring The Batman

McFarlane Toys is pretty much your one-stop shop for all things for The Batman as they continue to reveal new collectibles. We have already seen a huge lineup of DC Multiverse figures for the film with masked, unmasked, and even some odd exclusives. However, things are getting large and in charge as some new 12" statues are on the way that is fully detailed, nicely colored, and on a display base. The Batman is already getting so much focus lately so it is nice to see some bigger collectibles to really capture this Year Two Batsuit. A lot of the utility belt and newly added armor are seen quite nicely here and if anyone can pull off a for a reasonable price. The DC The Batman 12-Inch Posed Statue from McFarlane is priced at $39.99 and set to realize in March 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here and keep your eyes out for the companion The Riddler 12" statue too.

"The Batman is two years into his role as Gotham's embodiment of vengeance – a nocturnal vigilante who strikes fear in the hearts of criminals. A reclusive scion of Gotham's richest family questioning his family's legacy, The World's Greatest Detective stalks the streets at night employing a lethal combination of mental mastery, physical strength and expert technology on his journey to becoming the city's symbol of hope."

Incredibly detailed 12" scale statue based on the DC Multiverse

Batman is fully colored to resemble the suit in the upcoming movie The Batman

Batman comes with a brick rooftop base and a Batarang

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures