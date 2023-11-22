Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Reveals New DC Comics Gold Label Red Tornado Figure

Step into the DC Multiverse once more as McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of DC Comics Gold Label figures including Red Tornado

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches Gold Label Red Tornado figure, a Target Exclusive.

Detailed 7" figure boasts Ultra Articulation with 22 moving parts.

Accompanied by accessories including extra hands and a tornado effect.

Complete with a collectible art card featuring character bio and art.

Make way for some greatness as McFarlane Toys has outdone themselves with their latest DC Comics Gold Label release. The android known as Red Tornado has arrived with an impressive new figure that will be a Target Exclusive. This hero made his 1st Silver Age appearance in DC Comics Justice League of America #64 back in 1968. He has had plenty of retcons over his time in DC Comics, one of which was him being a villain to stop the Justice Society of America. He has the power to create and generate powerful cyclones 🌪 while harnessing other wind-based powers. He is quite a powerful hero, and McFarlane Toys has captured his design quite perfectly. He will come with a red cyclone display accessory as well as some swappable hands. This figure is an excellent example of how McFarlane Toys creates some impressive DC Comics figures that stand out. The Red Tornado Gold Label figure is priced at $19.99 and will only be found at Target (here) with a January 2024 release.

McFarlane Toys DC Comics Red Tornado (Gold Label)

"Red Tornado was constructed by Thomas Oscar Morrow™ to counteract the Super Heroes who interfered in his schemes. However, the android's frame was possessed by a wandering wind elemental, and achieved unanticipated power and sentience. Joining the Justice League™, "Reddy" enjoyed friendship and loyalty. He took on the human identity John Smith, married Kathy Sutton'", and adopted a young orphan, Traya. He has been destroyed and reconstructed repeatedly-with varying degrees of success-leading to serious impairment of function."

Highlights

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include extra hands, tornado effect and display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all DC MULTIVERSE™ MCFARLANE COLLECTOR EDITION figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!