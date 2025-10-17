Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

McFarlane Toys Reveals New Spawn 77 Red Platinum Edition Figure

Step into the world of Spawn with McFarlane Toys as they debut a brand new set of action figures capturing his legacy over the years

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils the Spawn 77 Red Platinum Edition celebrating Spawn’s original sci-fi roots

Limited edition figure features a sleek red and blue deco, three guns, and extra hands for posing

Each figure includes a reprint of Spawn #1 with a special Spawn 77 variant cover exclusive to this release

Comes with a redeemable McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible to expand collections into the digital world

Spawn began as a sci-fi character that Todd McFarlane imagined as a kid, born not from Hell, but space. Many years later, he would transform that early space-themed blue-toned hero into the fiery, hell-born Spawn that fans know today. This original "concept art" design is now celebrated with the new Spawn 77 Red Platinum Edition figure from McFarlane Toys. The release features that sleek red and blue deco for this space adventurer and includes two extra hands, a display base, and a collectible art card. McFarlane Toys was also sure to include three guns, including a wicked chain gun.

This limited edition Red Platinum Edition figure will also come with a reprint of Spawn #1 that will have a special Spawn 77 variant cover. To make things better, this figure will also have a redeemable McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible, allowing fans to bring their Spawn collection into the digital world as well. Spawn's original sci-fi roots are faithfully captured here, and fans can purchase one right now from GameStop for $29.99.

Spawn 77 with Comic – Red Platinum Edition

"When I first created Spawn as a kid, it was more of a sci-fi story. To me…sci-fi means space. Space is cold. Cold is BLUE. Many years later, when I pulled out my portfolio, I decided to make Spawn from the pit of HELL! Hell is HOT so I played around with the colors and ended up with the Spawn you see today – Todd McFarlane."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on TODD McFARLANE'S SPAWN™ comic books

Includes Spawn #1 comic reprint with Spawn 77 variant cover

Includes 3 weapons, 2 extra hands, display base and collectible art card

Includes redeemable McFARLANE TOYS™ DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE

Featured in SPAWN™-themed packaging

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ SPAWN™ figures

