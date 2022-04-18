McFarlane Toys Reveals Warhammer 40K Chaos Space Marines

Warhammer 40,000 is loaded with some impressive lore that newcomers can just dive deep into. However, it is the older and dedicated fans that have been waiting for some impressive collectibles that help capture this history. McFarlane Toys has been doing a pretty great job bringing the word of Warhammer 40,000 to life with their impressive 7" scale figures. It looks more some more figures are on the way as Chaos reigns once again with the arrival of the Chaos Space Marine. These deadly soldiers are back and ready for action with not one but two new releases with a standard and Artist Proof version.

While both of these Warhammer 40,000 figures share the same name, they are completely different in weapons and armor. The standard features a combat knife, backpack, bolter, and black/gold deco. The Artist Proof on the other hand, features a different armor set, plasma pistol, backpack, power mass, and a grey matte design to allow fans to paint him just like the 40K game pieces. Both Warhammer 40,0000 McFarlane Toys Chaos Space Marine is priced at $19.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but gamers can find the standard here and the Artist Proof version here.

"Warhammer 7in Action Figure – Chaos Space Marine – Not even the Space Marines are safe from the lure of Chaos. Whether they hail from the dark days of the Horus Heresy or turned traitor more recently, these baleful warriors combine their gene-given gifts with dark blessings and malefic sorceries, transformed by years of battle into fearless, superhuman reavers."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Warhammer 40k Franchise

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Chaos Space Marine comes with a Combat Knife, Bolter, Backpack, and Base

"Warhammer 7in Action Figure – Chaos Space Marine Variant – Not even the Space Marines are safe from the lure of Chaos. Whether they hail from the dark days of the Horus Heresy or turned traitor more recently, these baleful warriors combine their gene-given gifts with dark blessings and malefic sorceries, transformed by years of battle into fearless, superhuman reavers."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Warhammer 40k Franchise

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Chaos Space Marine AP comes with a Plasma Pistol, Power Mass, Backpack, and Base

Figure is classic matte grey figure to allow consumer to paint and customize their figure like classic Warhammer 40K mini figures