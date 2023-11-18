Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

McFarlane Toys Summons New King Spawn Figure with Demon Minions

Coming from the world of the hit comic King Spawn has arrived as McFarlane Toys reveals their latest Deluxe figure set

Article Summary New King Spawn Deluxe figure set released by McFarlane Toys.

Figure comes from the hit Image Comics series, and gets seven guns and three demon minions.

The 7" scale figure features 22 points of Ultra Articulation for dynamic posing.

Available for pre-order right now for $49.99 with a December 2023 release date.

Earth better watch out as the full power of Al Simmons has arrived with McFarlane Toys' latest release. Coming right off the page of the hit Image Comics series Spawn, King Spawn has landed. Not only is King Spawn a new coming in the mythos, but this hellspawn is getting a new deluxe figure. Al is back and taking on a new form with a hellish amount of accessories that fans will surely appreciate. King Spawn will come with seven different guns, from a Tommy Gun to a shotgun and even a grenade launch. On top of that, our favorite anti-hero comes with three demon minions to help him dish out justice. McFarlane Toys went all out with this Deluxe King, and it will make a deadly new addition to any Image Comics collection. Pre-orders are already live right here for $49.99, with a December 2023 release.

King Spawn with Demon Minions (Spawn) Deluxe Set

"A Government agent, Al Simmons was killed by his own men. Resurrected from the depths of hell, he returns to Earth as the warrior Spawn, guarding the forgotten alleys of New York City. As he seeks answers about his past, Spawn grapples with the dark forces that returned him to Earth, battling enemies and discovering unlikely allies. As he learns to harness his extraordinary powers, he begins to grasp the full extent of what brought him back, and what he left behind."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

King Spawn includes 7 Weapons and 3 Demon Minions.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back plus an art card display stand.

Featured in Spawn themed window boxed packaging.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Spawn figures.

