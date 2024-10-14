Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: batman v superman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Teases New Batman V Superman DC Multiverse Figures

Step into the growing world of McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse as they tease a new slew of figure from the events of Batman V Superman

McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new set of DC Multiverse figures, which are on the way, and more cinematic Batman fun has arrived. We have seen quite a bit of these live-action waves coming to life, slightly cashing up each figure from their 6-Movie Batman Collection. Keaton's Caped Crusader has yet to have a whole wave but we have seen Kilmer's Build-A-Figure wave with a Bat. There was also Clooney wave which featured Robin, Batgirl, Poison Ivy and a buildable Mr. Freeze. The Dark Knight Trilogy wave was a treat as well with Joker, Scarecrow, Harvey Dent and a buildable Bane. However, McFarlane is getting pretty bold with this new wave as they have teased the arrival of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice! That is right, the legendary DCEU film has arrived with a very impressive set of figures thaw ill go up for pre-order on 10/18.

This collection of figure teasers kicked off with Armored Batman, who we have seen before but from the DC Comics The Dark Knight Returns comic. Ben Affleck is ready to take down the Man of Steel once again as the Caped Crusader in a new steel bat-suit with a sweet, weathered design and a fabric cape, which is a huge plus. Then Knightmare Batman is also coming, which is an interesting choice, but sadly, no elements of fabric will be featured for this release, which is sad. Most Knightmare figures from the DCEU have been hit, so maybe some added accessories will do this figure some good.

The fun does not end there as Gal Gadot is back as Wonder Woman, with what could be one of her best figures yet from McFarlane Toys. The previous Wonder Woman Collectors Edition figure was a hit, so adding her likeness and realistic costume to this release will take it to new levels. One of the biggest releases for this Batman V Superman release is a special 2-Pack that will have a new Henry Cavill DC Multiverse Superman figure that will be getting a fabric cape and blue and red suit. However, Doomsday will also be arriving in this set, towing over the Man of Steel, capturing the haunted and twisted Lex Luthor creation of Lex Luthor. This entire collection is going to be a treat for Batman V Superman fans or the Snyderverse. Pre-orders will arrive at McFarlane Toys Store and select retailers.

