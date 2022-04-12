McFarlane Toys Teases the Resurrection of Blackest Night Batman

After Todd McFarlane's terrible female action figure comments, McFarlane Toys might be in the dirt. However, the DC Multiverse line is the only DC Comics figure line we have since DC Direct dissolved years ago. Even though McFarlane Toys has resurrected DC Direct, all things under that title are not as popular as they used to be. Their lineup of characters has been pretty great, and yes, it has been highly focused on Batman, but it's not their fault that DC Comics create some of the best storylines for the Caped Crusader. However, I'm going to bite my tongue here as McFarlane Toys has teased their next DC Multiverse figure from Green Lantern: The Blackest Night. No, we are not getting Green Lantern, we are getting the Dark Knight being resurrected right from the grave.

"Life favors some and ignores others." Batman from Blackest Night is COMING SOON!

The Blackest Night featured the introduction of brand new colors to the Lantern Corps, with one being the Black Lantern Ring, which had the ability to resurrect the dead. Many DC Comics superheroes do before ethos even include Batman, who were then all resurrected in the Brightest Day story. McFarlane Toys has revealed that zombie Batman is on the way as he rises from the grave. Featuring a new Black Lantern costume and a decaying head sculpt, this Batman is ready to take a true bite out of crime. Not much else has been revealed on what he will come with, and if McFarlane is smart, we will get more Blackest Night zombies as well. I would love to see more Lantern Corps figures in the DC Multiverse like the Red Lanterns giving fans more cosmic figures for their DC Comics display. Pre-orders and not live, but fans can find all announced and available DC Multiverse figures right here