McFarlane Toys Teases the Resurrection of Blackest Night Batman
After Todd McFarlane's terrible female action figure comments, McFarlane Toys might be in the dirt. However, the DC Multiverse line is the only DC Comics figure line we have since DC Direct dissolved years ago. Even though McFarlane Toys has resurrected DC Direct, all things under that title are not as popular as they used to be. Their lineup of characters has been pretty great, and yes, it has been highly focused on Batman, but it's not their fault that DC Comics create some of the best storylines for the Caped Crusader. However, I'm going to bite my tongue here as McFarlane Toys has teased their next DC Multiverse figure from Green Lantern: The Blackest Night. No, we are not getting Green Lantern, we are getting the Dark Knight being resurrected right from the grave.
"Life favors some and ignores others." Batman from Blackest Night is COMING SOON!