McFarlane Toys Unmasks Batman Again with Exclusive The Flash Figure 

Just when you think McFarlane Toys covered it all, they keep the punches coming from The Flash. We have already seen so many DC Multiverse fires arrive for the upcoming summer blockbuster event. Collectors can expect three different versions of Flash, Supergirl, and two different versions of Batman. On top of that, a Batmobile, Batcyle, and Batwing are on the way as well, only adding to the depth of your Batcave. However, the famous 1989 Michael Keaton Batman figure is also getting an unmasked variant Gold Label release!

Releasing exclusively with Target, unmasked Batman is on the way featuring an interesting sculpt. Add a whole new set of displayable options with their 1989 collection with this special release. Besides the interesting head sculpt, he comes with extra hands, grapple gun, and a batarang. This new figure will fit inside the upcoming McFarlane Batmobile and will finally feature a fabric cape design, making this figure even better. The McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse The Flash Gold Label Batman (Target Exclusive) is priced at $19.99. He is set for an April 2023 release, and pre-orders are live and found right here.

McFarlane Toys Unmasks Batman Yet Again for The Flash

"When Barry Allen arrives in an alternate 2013, he urgently seeks out the expertise of his friend and mentor Bruce Wayne – but the one he finds in the Multiverse is different on all fronts: older, long-retired from service as Gotham City's protector and somehow even more hardened than the billionaire superhero Barry has grown to know. With a global threat on the horizon, Bruce Wayne must decide whether he can become Batman once more."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off The Flash movie

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batman (Multiverse) is featured in his unmasked look from The Flash movie

Batman (Multiverse) includes two alternate hands, Grappling hook, Batarang, cloth cape and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

