McFarlane Toys Unveils Autographed Siman Baz Green Lantern Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once again as they unveil a new Autographed Gold Label figure

Article Summary Explore the DC Multiverse with Simon Baz's new autographed Green Lantern figure by McFarlane Toys.

Simon Baz's Lebanese-American heritage adds depth to his Green Lantern journey in a post-9/11 world.

The Gold Label release includes signed art by creator Geoff Johns and unique power accessories for fans.

Pre-order now for an exciting December 2024 release; collect this must-have Green Lantern figure.

Simon Baz was introduced in 2012 during DC Comics' The New 52 era, and a new human was added to the Green Lantern catalog. He was created by Geoff Johns and Doug Mahnke and is a Lebanese-American from Dearborn, Michigan. His story begins in a post-9/11 world, where he sadly faces discrimination and the struggles of his identity in a fearful America. After being wrongfully accused of terrorism, Simon is chosen by a malfunctioning Green Lantern ring, a combination of Hal Jordan's and Sinestro's rings, marking him as worthy despite his struggles. His early adventures would feature him clearing his name as well as finding his place among the other Green Lanterns of the DC Universe. McFarlane has already given Simon Baz his very own DC Multiverse figure, but he is back with a new Gold Label release.

This Green Lantern is joining the Autograph Series, rereleasing this figure to collectors, but now with a collectible art card signed by Geoff Johns! These new comic book writer and artist autographs are a welcome addition to the line, adding something unique to any fan's DC Comics collection. He will feature the same accessories with a variety of Green Lantern power effects along with three swappable face plates. Pre-orders are already live for this Autographed Gold Label for $29.99, and pre-orders are live at McFarlane Toys Store with a December 2024 release.

Green Lantern (Simon Baz) AUTOGRAPH Series Gold

"As a Muslim growing up in Michigan, Simon Baz was often the target of bigotry. After he lost his job at an automotive plant, Simon started stealing cars to make ends meet. One night he stole a van, and discovered a ticking bomb inside the vehicle. After a high-speed chase he was taken into custody as a suspected terrorist. Amid harsh interrogation by federal agents, a power ring sought Baz out, conferring on him the abilities and responsibilities of a Green Lantern. A reluctant Super Hero, Baz considered the selection a mistake, but sought to do his best to help people."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with articulation for posing and play.Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include 3 interchangeable face plates, power battery, hammer construct, drill construct, attachable fist construct and figure display base.

Includes collectible art card SIGNED by Geoff Johns.

