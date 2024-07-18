McFarlane Toys Unveils DC Comics Super Powers Sea Saucer Set

Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Since their debut back in the 80s from Kenner, the DC Comics Super Powers action figure line has been a beloved retro collection for DC fans. However, this line continues to thrive as McFarlane Toys resurrected the series a few years ago, bringing back those retro designs with classic and new characters. They have even added vehicles to the line, including Wonder Woman's Invisible Jet, Brainiac's Skull Ship, and plenty of Batman vehicles to collect. Now, DC Comics collectors get a chance to bring some new Super Powers Concepts home with McFarlane Toys' new Collectors Club Drawing Board campaign. The McFarlane Collector's Club is similar to Hasbro HasLab and is a crowdfunding platform directly through McFarlane that allows fans to bring ideas to life by backing them, including the Sea Saucer!

That is right, bring Atlantis to its knees as Black Manta's deadly Sea Saucer ship has a chance to be brought to life. This Drawing Board crowdfund consists of a nice variety of options starting at $20 just for the Sea Saucer ship. However, for $35, DC Comics fans can also get a Super Powers bundle, which includes two new deco figures of Black Man and Aquaman. For fans who want more bang for their buck, McFarlane is also releasing a Batplane set with a new Batman and Robin figure. Aquaman fans can also back two all-in bundles, which include both ships and all four figures, as well as an option of a Batman DC Comics Super Powers T-Shirt or a Todd McFarlane autograph. All the fun can be found right at McFarlane Toys Store with a $600,000 goal and 20 Days to go.

DC Comics Summons Aquaman and the Super Powers Sea Saucer

"Half-Human and half-Atlantean, Arthur Curry is Aquaman, the King of Atlantis and defender of Earth's vast oceans. As a founding member of the Justice League, he also protects the surface world from the forces of evil. Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 80s, comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series we all love."

Classic 4" scale Super Powers figure with articulation.

Aquaman includes a trident along with new deco for Aquaman and Black Manta

Comes packaged in iconic Super Powers blister card packaging with updated artwork and logos reflecting your favorite characters.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Super Powers Figures.

