Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: game of thrones, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils New Game of Thrones Jon Snow Collector Box

McFarlane Toys is entering the world of Game of Thrones with a new set of Collector Boxes featuring replicas and more

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches Game of Thrones Jon Snow Collector Box for $29.99.

Collector Box comes with Jon Snow items, themed coin, and family tree.

Each set includes a Certificate of Authenticity, enhancing its collectibility.

Available for pre-order, the Jon Snow box ships in August 2024.

A new season of Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon has finally arrived on MAX. The war of the Targaryen continues in a new climactic way, and McFarlane Toys is celebrating just that. A brand new series of collectibles has been revealed for Game of Thrones. A variety of Collector Boxes are on their way that are packed with some fun limited edition collectibles for any fan. Jon Snow is kicking off the standard Game of Thrones line, taking fans back to a simpler time, before the fall of the legendary HBO series. The box will include a 2" tall Jon Snow non-articulated minifigure as well as a 4.5" character bust of the infamous Stark child for your study. On top of that, each box features a themed coin, as well as a bookmark with House Crest and a House Family Tree. The entire piece is well put together and will even have a Certificate of Authenticity to top it all off. Game of Thrones fans can find these boxes priced at $29.99; they are set for August 2024, and pre-orders are live.

Jon Snow Collector Box (Game of Thrones)

"Jon Snow, born Aegon Targaryen, is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, the late Prince of Dragonstone. A decorated individual Jon has been chosen Lord Commander of the Night's Watch, and helped lead a successful raid in overtaking Winterfell from House Bolton restoring House Stark's reign over the North, in which Jon was proclaimed "King of the North."

Product Features:

Includes 2in Mini Figure, 4.5in Character Bust, Coin, House Family Tree, Collector Card with Certificate of Authenticity and bookmark with House Crest

Based on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones

Immerse yourself in the aura of nobility as you break the seal and reveal the treasures within. Sealed Box Packaging adds an unparalleled touch of grandeur to every moment.

Collect all House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones collector boxes

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!