McFarlane Toys Unveils New The Walking Dead Walker 4-Pack Set

Return to the undead events of The Walking Dead’s McFarlane Toys digs up some new 5” scale figures from the hit AMC TV series

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a new 5” The Walking Dead Walker 4-Pack, capturing iconic zombies from the series.

The pack includes RV, Water, Mud, and Charred Walkers, each with unique detailing and play-action features.

Available for pre-order at $79.99, the Walker 4-Pack is set for a February 2025 release.

This chilling set embodies the relentless menace and intricate decay of the undead from The Walking Dead TV series.

Walkers are the undead enemy, as seen in AMC's The Walking Dead, and are the omnipresent threat in the series. These reanimated corpses are slow-moving but relentless, driven by an insatiable hunger for human flesh. Walkers can be created when a person dies from any cause, especially if you are bitten by one. The only way to stop his process is if the brain is destroyed. Throughout The Walking Dead, there have been some walkers that have easily stood out, capturing iconic scenes from the series. McFarlane Toys has been bringing the world of The Walking Dead to life, and it appears that they want fans to sink their teeth into their new Walker 4-Pack.

Four iconic zombies from the series are nicely crafted here, standing 5" tall, which will easily enhance their ongoing line of figures. All packaged in one box with some incredible artwork, this set comes with the RV Walker, which Andrea brings a screwdriver to the fight. A Water and Mud Walker showcases the gruesome decay of these deadly creatures in amazing detail. Lastly, the Charred Zombie, as seen in the assault of Woodbury, is detailed to a crisp and comes with a companion gas can. This 4-pack set is priced at $79.99; it is set for a February 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live on McFarlane Toys Store.

Walkers (The Walking Dead) 5" 4-Pack Figure

"RV WALKER Under attack from this "RV" Zombie, Andrea fights back, attacking with a screwdriver. Our zombie figure simulates that scene with a flip-back head play-action and a removable screwdriver in its eye."

"WATER WALKER Trapped in this cesspool of standing water, the Water Walker's flesh is literally melting off his body as it waits for its next victim."

"MUD WALKER The Mud Walker figure exemplifies this gruesome character, complete with decomposing body and a worm coming out of his nose. You can also split this undead figure in half and mount his upper body on his mud-covered base with flash flood sign to recreate this iconic scene."

"CHARRED WALKER As the Governor's Woodbury camp and Rick's group engage in full out warfare, one of the Governor's main weapons is sabotaged by fire and gasoline when his screamer pit is ignited in a ball of flames! But fear not, with brains intact this Charred Walker's taste for flesh continues!"

