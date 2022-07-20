McFarlane Toys Unveils Superman: Speed Bullets Batman Figure

There is at least one constant in any part of the DC Comics Multiverse is that there must be a Batman. McFarlane Toys is diving deeper into the DC Multiverse as they arrive at the one-shot comic Superman: Speeding Bullets. In this world, it is Martha and Thomas Wayne who find the crazed Kryptonian ship. Named "Bruce," this version of Superman also loses his parent like our Bruce, and after some time, he ends up rising as this world's version of Batman.

McFarlane Toys is bringing this version of Superman to life with their newest DC Multiverse figure. A new updated Batman design is used with blue and grey colors and a bat symbol inside the shape of where his usually S logo goes. I do wish McFarlane would include an unmasked head sculpt with this figure to make it stand out compared to other Batman figures. No accessories are included, but a flying display base is featured to showcase the Superman: Speed Bullets figure in flight. This DC Multiverse Batman is priced at $19.99, set for an August 2022 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"On an alternate Earth in the DC Multiverse, Thomas and Martha Wayne discover a crashed rocket with an alien baby inside, and raise him as their son, Bruce. Years later, on one fatal night, the Wayne family are walking through an alley when a lone criminal stops them. Bruce watches as his parents are gunned down, but the vicious attack activates Bruce's Kryptonian powers, causing him to lose control and burn the criminal with his heat vision. For years after his parents' deaths, Bruce chose to hide away in Wayne Manor, hating violence, until a group of robbers invades his home, prompting him to face the world with a new identity—the Batman."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batman is featured in his look from Superman: Speeding Bullets

Batman comes with two alternate hands and a flight stand

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures