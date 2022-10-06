Pre-Order for McFarlane Toys Speed Metal Dark Flash Race On In

After weeks of suspense, the deadly teased Dark Flash DC Multiverse figure from McFarlane Toys has arrived online. This deadly speedsters does out of the pages of DC Comics Dark Nights: Death Metal Speed Metal one-shot. The story follows the events of the Flash family in the Speed Force as they outrun the Batman Who Laughs. This sinister villain just got a power boost, and his deadly negative control has even infected the Speed Force and created an army of undead speedsters to stop them. Unlike the Speed Metal BAF wave, this figure is a solo release with a crazy sculpt, black and yellow suit, and added lightning effects. Three versions will be offered, each with their own head sculpt, allowing Flash and DC Comics fans to build up a nice undead speedster army. Pre-orders are going in and out, but Dark Flash can be found here for $19.99 and is exclusive in Walmart stores now.

Build Your Army, and Beware the Undead Dark Flash

"When the Speedsters are so fast, how could death possibly catch them? A dark amalgamation seemly of the Speedforce's own design, with little known about it, it comes clad in black speedster suit with a rotting undead face. It collects the dead of those gifted with speed to return them to the Speedforce at the end of their lives. But that still doesn't stop the Speedsters from trying to outrun their own personal reaper."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Dark Flash is based on his look from the comic Dark Nights: Speed Metal

Dark Flash comes with 2 attachable speed force lightning pieces and a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

