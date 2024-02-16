Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, green lantern, McFarlane Toys

Green Lantern's Light Shines Bright with McFarlane's DC Multiverse

Step into the growing DC Multiverse yet again with McFarlane Toys as they debut new DC Comics figures with a Digital Collectible

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils Silver Age Green Lantern figure with digital collectible.

Hal Jordan returns with accessories including power battery and green flame effects.

Available for pre-order, the iconic Green Lantern is set for an April 2024 release.

Figure designed with 22 moving parts, collectible art card, and certificate of authenticity.

Embark on a cosmic journey through the Silver Age of comics with the legendary Green Lantern known as Hal Jordan. The greatest Lantern that has been a part of the Corps has returned to McFarlane Toys with a brand new DC Multiverse release. The fearless test pilot chosen by the Guardians of the Universe to wield the mighty power ring is finally getting a single release, unlike his previous bundle with Dawnbreaker. This version also takes DC Comics fans back to Showcase #22, capturing his classic look right from the comics. McFarlane has included a nice set of accessories as well, with an extra set of hands, the Willpower Lantern, and two power fist effects.

Green Lantern is a new team-up between DC Direct and McFarlane Toys Digital, and each figure that is released in this collection will come with a companion digital figure. Hal Jordan will lead your DC Comics collection into the light for $24.99, and pre-orders are already live with an April 2024 release. Be on the lookout for some of the other DC heroes releasing in this DC Digital world with Aquaman and Batman.

DC Direct Green Lantern (The Silver Age)

"Hal Jordan is arguably the greatest Green Lantern. Valiant, honest, and able to conquer great fear, he battled threats alien and terrestrial, implementing unyielding willpower through a ring able to create constructs of anything he could imagine. Part of an intergalactic police force, he patrolled space sector 2814, tasked with protecting all life. Yet he found it increasingly difficult to blindly follow the directives of his Oan masters—the Guardians of the Universe. While colleagues ignored their own misgivings, Hal spoke out, even as his triumphant exploits won him a reputation as the foremost Green Lantern in history."

Includes McFARLANE TOYS DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes power battery, 2 green flame effects, extra hands and display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front and certificate of authenticity on the back

