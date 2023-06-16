Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, joker, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Unveils 3,000 Piece Blacklight The Joker DC Comics Figure

McFarlane Toys is back with more of the limited edition DC Multiverse with even more exclusive releases like Blacklight The Joker

McFarlane Toys has been on a nice limited edition kick lately for their DC Multiverse line. We have seen some interesting 3,000 limited edition pieces arrive, with DC Comics Flash kicking things off first. We have seen exclusive sat McFarlane Toys Store as well as Big Bad Toy Store, and now Entertainment Earth wants in on the fun. Releasing exclusively to EE, The Joker is back and with a new deco for his Infinite Frontier DC Multiverse figure. This is a more interesting release as it features a new blacklight deco as well as a blacklight studio base. As usual, the limited figure will come with a numbered certificate of authenticity and its own non-windowed box. Neon Joker will be ready to paint Gotham red, and these new blacklight designs are popping with color. Entertainment Earth has Joker priced at $29.99 with an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are found here.

The Joker Gets a Blacklight Makeover with McFarlane

"With an unhinged grin, The Joker grabs the spotlight! Based on his comic look from Infinite Frontier, the crazed clown features an exclusive, eye-popping black-light deco. Joker includes a knife accessory, an exclusive card stand, and a base with 2 battery-powered black lights. Also included is a collectible art card with a Joker illustration on the front and a certificate of authenticity on the back."

"Fully articulated, the vivid Clown Prince of Crime stands approximately 7-inches tall and comes in deluxe packaging. He's limited to 3,000 pieces, so you'll need to catch this vibrant villain while you can. Batman doesn't stand a chance against this DC Multiverse The Joker Infinite Frontier Black Light Gold Label 7-Inch Action Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive!"

