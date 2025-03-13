Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Unveils Exclusive Azrael Batman (Knightmare Edition) Figure

McFarlane Toys is releasing a nice set of collectibles from across their brands including a new and exclusive Gold Label Batman figure

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals Gold Label Azrael figure with new gold & black design.

Exclusive Walmart release, pre-order now for April 2025. $29.99 price tag.

Azrael's high-tech Batsuit from Knightfall features in new figure.

7" figure boasts 22 articulation points and comes with base, card, and display.

During DC Comics Batman: Knightfall, Jean-Paul Valley, also known as Azrael, takes up the mantle of Batman after Bruce Wayne is critically injured by Bane. Unlike our Caped Crusader, Azrael's version of Dark Knight is far more ruthless, relying on his deep programming from the Order of St. Dumas. As Gotham's new protector, he gives himself a heavily armored, high-tech Batsuit. This suit features razor-sharp claws and enhanced weaponry, aligning with his more ruthless nature, making sure the enemies of Gotham stay down.

McFarlane Toys is back with a new DC Multiverse Gold Label figure as the Azrael (Batman: Knightfall) Knightmare Edition release is here. Those signature colors from his previous figure are gone, and new gold and black designs take over. The figure will not feature any accessories, but he will get a themed display base and a new collectible card with a holder. Collectors will be able to snag up this Knightmare Edition Azrael only at Walmart for $29.99. Pre-orders are currently live for the online Walmart Collector Con with an April 2025 release date.

Azrael (Batman: Knightfall) Knightmare Edition Gold Label

"Upon his father's death, college student Jean-Paul Valley learns that he had been genetically altered and trained since birth by a secret society known as The Order of St. Dumas. They then activate his psychological conditioning, forcing him to become their most elite enforcer, Azrael. While on a mission in Gotham City, Azrael crosses paths with Batman and soon turns on the Order to join with the Dark Knight. Later, when Bruce Wayne is paralyzed by Bane, Bruce asks Jean-Paul to become Batman for some time. Jean-Paul then launches a campaign of brutal justice against the criminals of Gotham City and creates his own Batsuit of armor."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes figure base, authenticated art card, and an art card display base

