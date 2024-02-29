Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Unveils New Batman: Knightsend Armored Azrael Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys is debuting some brand new versions of Batman from the past decades

Batman: Knightfall is another iconic storyline in Batman's legendary mythos, and it showcases the chaos of Jean-Paul Valley. He reluctantly steps into the role of Batman after Bruce Wayne's back is broken at the hands of Bane. The mantle of the Dark Knight is passed onto Jean-Paul, who fully embraces this new persona. Wearing some new Batman Armor, Azrael takes up protecting Gotham City, which turns into a deadly war with the criminals who fill the city. One of his catsuits is a slick gold, and red armor set that McFarlane Toys is now bringing to life with a brand new DC Multiverse figure.

We have seen a few versions of Azrael in the past, and this one is nicely crafted and packed with detail. Featuring metal wings, Azrael will not step down from this war without a fight, and Batman might need to recover faster to put a stop to his terror. DC Comics fans can find the new Knightsend Azrael figure up for pre-order right now for $22.99 with a May 2024 release date. Be on the lookout for more new Batman 85 Years figures from McFarlane Toys with First Appearance and Knightfall suits.

DC Multiverse Azrael Batman Armor (Batman: Knightsend)

"Upon his father's death, college student Jean-Paul Valley learns that he had been genetically altered and trained since birth by a secret society known as The Order of St. Dumas. They then activate his psychological conditioning, forcing him to become their most elite enforcer, Azrael."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

AZRAEL as featured in DC comics

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures

