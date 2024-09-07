Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, Super7

Mechagodzilla Joins Super7's New Toho Deluxe Super Kaiju Line

Super7 has unveiled new Toho Deluxe Super Kaiju figure, bringing Godzilla and some of his iconic villains to life and in new fashion

Article Summary Super7’s new Toho Deluxe Super Kaiju line adds a 5.5” Mechagodzilla from Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II.

This Mechagodzilla features premium details, 10 points of articulation, and a destroyed building accessory.

The figure, designed for collectors, is available for pre-order exclusively from Target for $35.49, releasing in October 2024.

Perfect collectible for fans, with intricate sculpts, premium paint, and special packaging, cementing its must-have status.

Even more Godzilla figures are arriving from Super7 as they are literally taking their popular ReAction figures to new heights. A new set of 5.5" tall figures is on the way to boost the detail and articulation of those figures. It looks like both heroes and villains from the Godzilla-verse, and now it's time for Mechagodzilla to shine from Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II. This new shiny kaiju changed up the monster's original origin and was now built by the United Nations Godzilla Countermeasures Center (UNGCC). This Mechagodzilla was designed to be humanity's ultimate defense against the King of the Monsters and Super7 has captured off of his fury. Disfigure will have a premium detail, as well as a hinged jaw, 10 points of articulation, and a destroyed building accessory. Godzilla collectors will be able to transport back to 1993 with this Super Kaiju figure that will be released as a Target Exclusive for $35.49. Pre-orders are already live on Target with an October 2024 release, and be on the lookout for the Godzilla 89' figure as well.

Super7 Toho Deluxe Super Kaiju Mechagodzilla '93

"G-Force's greatest weapon in the palm of your hand! The new 5.5" scale, articulated Toho Super Kaiju figure of Mechagodzilla 1993 is inspired by the 1993 film Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II, features intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, has a hinged jaw, and comes with a to-scale, destroyed building accessory. Secured in window-box packaging, this Mechagodzilla 1993 Super Kaiju figure is a must-have for any kaiju collection- grab yours today!"

Inspired by the 1993 film Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II

Figure is 5.5" scale with 10 points of articulation, including a hinged jaw

Includes a to-scale, destroyed building accessory

The perfect gift for any kaiju collector or Godzilla fan, collect the entire lineup of Toho action figures, apparel, and accessories by Super7!

