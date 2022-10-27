Medicom Debuts Unmasked RoboCop 2 Alex Murphy MAFEX Figure 

Dead or Alive, this new RoboCop 2 figure is coming home with you as Medicom debuts its newest figure. Alex Murphy is ready to protect futuristic Metroid once again with a brand new MAFEX figure that is packed with detail. Coming to collectors from RoboCop 2, this figure features a new unhelmeted version showcasing the man behind the mask. RoboCop will stand roughly 6" tall and comes with the correct amount of accessories with an Auto 6 blaster and thigh parts to showcase his slick integrated holster. To make things even more impressive, Medicom also included disassembling body parts to showcase a depowered and broken version of your hero. A dimply base is also included, and the impressive detail on this figure really comes to life here, making it a must own figure for any RoboCop fan. The RoboCop 2 MAFEX No.196 RoboCop (Murphy Head Ver.) is priced at $99.99. He is set to save the city once again in September 2023, and pre-orders are live and located right here. Be sure to check out some of the other impressive MAFEX figures Medicom has to offer to take your collection to new levels; just be weary of those joints. 

RoboCop is Joining Your Collection Dead and Alive?

"Medicom continues their MAFEX RoboCop figures with a new figure from RoboCop 2! He's about 6 1/4" tall, and fully poseable for maximum action; he comes with several accessories, including his Auto 9 weapon and replacement thigh parts to serve as a holster for it. Also included are interchangeable hands, and a poseable figure stand."

Product Features

  • 6.30 inches (16cm)
  • Made of plastic
  • From the RoboCop 2 movie
  • Fully poseable for maximum action
  • Interchangeable accessories

Box Contents

  • 2 Head sculpts
  • Interchangeable hands
  • Auto 9 pistol
  • Thigh holster parts
  • Disassembled and damaged upper body parts
  • Stand

