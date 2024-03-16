Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, marvel, venom

Medieval Knight Venom Makes a Heroic Marvel Debut with Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom is back with a new Dynamic 8action Heroes release as Venom has arrived in the Medieval Era with a new figure

Beast Kingdom's latest addition to their Marvel Comics Dynamic 8ction Heroes series brings a captivating twist to an iconic Spider-Man villain with Medieval Knight Venom. This stunning figure reimagines the formidable symbiote in a medieval setting, blending elements of fantasy and history with the classic character's dark aesthetic. We have seen a few of these figures before with Iron Man and Spider-Man, suiting up in their own armor to sit around the Round Table. Coming in at 9" tall, Venom dons his own set of knight armor that features some iconic elements of the Marvel anti-hero with Venom logo, teeth coming out of the armor, and a red scarf that gives elements of his elongated tongue. This brute is loaded with impressive detail, blue armor, chains and will come with a powerful Venom broadsword that features removable elements. The Medieval Marvel Universe better be prepared for this big bad and Beast Kingdom has him priced at a mighty $176.99. Pre-orders are already live through the Beast Kingdom Shop with a February 2025 release, and be sure to add Medieval Spider-Man for the ultimate battle.

Dynamic 8action Heroes Medieval Knight Venom

"Utilizing Beast Kingdom's "Ultimate Heroes" DAH (Dynamic 8action Heroes) design, which features a 1:9 scale body specifically created to bring to life the majestic glory of medieval knights. The appearance employs multi-layered armour sections to exhibit the majestic demeanour of a knight. This time, 'Venom' breaks away from his usual look into a fierce-looking metallic armour, using blue transparent sections that extend from head to toe. With detailed features on the armour, classic menacing teeth hidden, and symbiote effects on the shoulders. Don't forget to check out his chest's classic 'Venom' logo, paired with a red scarf to replace Venom's scarred tongue, a creative design that presents a warrior's identity."

"DAH-105 Medieval Knight Venom" included accessories:

DAH design, articulable body

Unique armour design blending medieval style with superhero elements

Three (3) types of interchangeable hands (Fist, gripping, open)

Intherchangeable head (normal / symbiote)

One symbiote rage mode left palm

Venom broadsword + scabbard (detachable from the symbiote effects)

Fabric material scarf

Transparent material armour

