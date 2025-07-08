Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: jada toys, mega man

Mega Man Neo Metall 6-Pack Coming from Jada Toys for SDCC

Jada Toys continues to get ready for San Diego Comic Con 2025 with more exclusives including a Mega Man 6-Pack

Article Summary Jada Toys unveils a Mega Man Neo Metall Exclusive 6-Pack for SDCC 2025, bringing 8-bit nostalgia to fans.

Each set features six fully articulated Neo Metall enemy figures with poseable visors and limbs.

This SDCC exclusive captures iconic Mega Man villains, perfect for battle displays or retro collections.

Look for limited availability at SDCC 2025, with potential online drops on select toy retailer sites.

Mega Man is arriving at SDCC 2025, well, an iconic enemy of the infamous robotic hero, thanks to Jada Toys. A brand new convention exclusive set has been revealed with the Mega Man Neo Metall Exclusive 6-Pack. This San Diego Comic-Con 2025 exclusive from Jada Toys is bringing classic Capcom 8-bit nostalgia to life in a themed figure set. This collectible features six fully articulated Neo Metall figures, who are the iconic enemies most known for ambushing the Blue Bomber when he least expects it.

Each of these Neo Metall figures features poseable visors and limbs, making them a perfect addition to your Mega Man Jada Toys collection. Whether you're capturing some in-game battles or building your own evil robot squad, this special set is for you, with retro TV-inspired features and hidden Easter eggs. The Neo Metall 6-Pack is another perfect limited edition collectible that Jada Toys has dropped for SDCC, alongside two Player 2 Street Fighter variant figures. Be on the lookout for this fun Mega Man set direct at SDCC 2025 with possible online drops at a later date.

Mega Man – Neo Metall Exclusive 6-Pack (SDCC 2025)

"Our final San Diego Comic-Con 2025 exclusive is here—and it's a total blast from the 8-bit past! Introducing the Mega Man Neo Metall 6-Pack 1:12 Scale Action Figures – a convention-exclusive set featuring six articulated versions of the classic Mega Man enemy, ready to ambush your collection. Straight from the world of Mega Man, the iconic Neo Metalls are invading your collection with this 1:12 Scale Neo Metall 6-Pack by Jada Toys! These classic enemies—known for popping up when you least expect them—are now fully poseable and ready for display or diorama action."

"This special set includes six Neo Metall figures, each featuring articulated visors and limbs, perfect for recreating in-game ambushes or assembling your own evil army. Whether they're hiding, charging, or taking a hit from the Blue Bomber, these bots bring all the pixel-perfect charm of their 8-bit origins into stunning 1:12 scale form."

