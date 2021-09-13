Mego Reveals Topps Two New Exclusive DC Comics Figures

Topps.com continues their exclusive line-up of Mega figures as they dive into the world of DC Comics once again. Two brand new 8" figures have been revealed with Green Arrow and Ra's Al Ghul. Both figures feature that classic Mega design with fabric outfits and will come in card back packaging. Oliver Queen will come with a bow and quiver and will feature a removable head to show off his head sculpt. Coming out of the League of Shadow is Ra's Al Ghul making his incredible debut in the Megoverse and will have a removable cape. Both DC Comics Mego are nice exclusive figures to the line and be available for one week only distributed exclusively through Topps. They can be purchased right here and be sure to check back next week for another set of limited edition exclusive figures.

"Green Arrow – The Emerald Archer has his sights set on the Megoverse once again! The Green Arrow is back on the hunt with this all-new 8" classically styled World's Greatest Mego Heroes action figure! Criminals beware – the Battling Bowman is once again patrolling the streets of Star City! No one can escape his longbow … "I'm a hunter." Now you can reenact all of your favorite Green Arrow adventures! "This. This is what I am. This is who I am. Come hell or high water. If I deny it, I deny everything I've ever done…"

"Ra's Al Ghul – Rising from the Lazarus Pits, Ras Al Ghul is taking his quest for ultimate world domination to the Megoverse for the first time ever! "Each bath in the Lazarus Pits leaves me reborn to strike against the world anew". Mego proudly presents The World's Greatest Mego Villains Ras Al Ghul 8" action figure in all of his criminally nefarious glory! The "Head of the Demon" wants to "purify" the Earth by any means necessary. Can the world's greatest Detective stop Ras Al Ghul before it's too late? "I can see the grand movements of generations! Only I, undying, can live within this world and protect it from itself!"

Mego is bringing the infamous leader of the League of Assassins to life with the all-new 8" classically styled Ras Al Ghul action figure! Ras Al Ghul comes with comic book accurate clothing and sculpting!" You are but seconds in my life! Only I know humanity for what it truly is!"