Mephisto Returns As Hasbro Unveils New Made-to-Order Marvel Legends

San Diego Comic Con is here and that means some brand new reveals are coming off the floor including new Marvel Legends figures

Article Summary Mephisto returns as a Hasbro Pulse exclusive Marvel Legends made-to-order action figure release.

Figure includes two swappable capes, extra hands, sword, alternate head, and a detailed infernal throne.

Standing at 7.5 inches, Mephisto towers over standard figures and boasts premium poseability and detail.

Pre-orders open for one month at $79.99, offering fans a rare chance to add Mephisto to their collection.

Hasbro has its Marvel Legends Panel at San Diego Comic Con, and they have plenty of fun releases in the works. One of which was a surprise to fans, as it is time to make a deal with the devil, as Mephisto is back! Years ago, the Ghost Rider Robbie Reyes Hellcharger HasLab did not get backed, but it has some hellish tier unlocks. One was Mephisto, and thanks to the help of Marvel Studios, Iron Heart, as the devil is in the details, and he is back and ready for your Marvel Legends collection. This figure will not his store shelves but will be a Hasbro Pulse exclusive and a Made-To-Order figure similar to their X-Men '97 Sentinel and the Fantastic Four Dragon Man campaigns.

Mephisto will come with his sinister throne that is loaded with hellish details, as well as a nice set of swappable parts. This will include two swappable capes, an extra pair of hands, a sword, and an extra head. This Marvel Legends is bigger than your other figures, coming in at around 7.5" tall, making him have a towering presence in any collection he finds himself in. Pre-order for the Made-To-Order Marvel Legends Mephisto with Internal Throne arrives today at 5PM EST on Hasbro Pulse for only $79.99. Pre-orders will stay up for one month, and then he will vanish, so be sure to make a deal while you can.

Marvel Legends Made-to-Order Mephisto with Infernal Throne

"Ruling the Stygian deep atop his throne, Mephisto, Lord of Evil, schemes to capture the immortal souls of men. His machinations have pitted him against some of the Marvel Universe's mightiest heroes and its most vile villains. You don't have to sell your soul to bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Mephisto figure!"







"This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel comics. The officially licensed Mephisto action figure is fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including alternate head, 2 alternate hands, and sword; plus soft- goods loin cloth, cape and an immense infernal throne. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

