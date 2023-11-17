Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: disney, Madam Mim, merlin, The Sword In The Stone

Merlin Brings His Magic to Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn

The second chapter of Disney Lorcana has arrived at Local Card Shop and we are celebrating with a deep dive with some of the new cards

Article Summary Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn adds magic with Merlin's new cards.

Merlin's shapeshifting forms featured, including a Cold Foil card.

The Might and Magic Starter Deck includes The Sword in the Stone tributes.

Retailer Release for Disney Lorcana Chapter 2 scheduled for December 1.

A Dark Age, indeed! Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn has arrived, and that means there are new cards to collect! Thanks to Ravensburger, we were able to get our hands on some of the new Starter Decks for Chapter Two. With the launch of the new set of cards, we wanted to dive deeper into this new set of reveals like the enchanting world of wizards, whimsy, and wondrous transformations with The Sword in the Stone. The wizard Merlin is back, and this time, he is bringing some of his shapeshifting magic with him, and Madam Mim is surely lurking in the shadows. It is time to get young Wart ready for this kingly journey, and Ravensburger was sure to bring him to the field this time around.

Before we delve into the captivating world of Disney Lorcana, let us take a stroll down memory lane. The Sword in the Stone is a Disney animated classic that was released back in 1963. It tells the tale of a young and befuddled Arthur who ends up becoming the unwitting squire to the legendary wizard Merlin. Throughout the film, Disney fans learn a lesson of humor, heart, wisdom, and, of course, the whimsical nature of magic. In Rise of the Flooborn, fans will get to witness some of the magic of Merlin as he takes on various shapeshifting forms. From the wise and bearded sage to the mischievous assortment of playful creatures, each card can change the game and showcase Merlin's incredible shapeshifting abilities. Each of these cards beautifully comes to life with stunning illustrations that pay homage to his magic as seen in The Sword in the Stone.

Get ready for a Wizard Blizzard as Merlin puts out all of his tricks on the table with four different forms. Disney Lorcana fans will be able to snag up all of these cards easily with the Rise of the Floodborn: Might and Magic Starter Deck (seen here). Not only does the wizard get a Cold Foil card in the deck, but multiple forms that can change the tide of battle. This includes Merlin as a Goat, Crab, Rabbit, and Squirrel. Each one brings something unique to the feels from Drawing a Card, Sneaking a Peek at your Deck, or Gain Lore. But be on the lookout for some dark magic, as Madam Mim also has some shapeshifting cards up her sleeve.

The Sword in the Stone fans will be very pleased with the Disney Lorcana Might and Magic Starter Deck. Each of these cards will go nicely with some of the previous cards found in Chapter One line Merlin – Self-Appointed Mentor, Archimedes – Highly Educated Owl, or some of the Action Cards like Develop Your Brain and Befuddle. There is no doubt that some other The Sword in the Store cards will be found in Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn. Fans can check out everything about Chapter 2 right here and check out your Local Card Shop for Launch Day Events. For collectors who do not have a Card Shop nearby, do not worry, as a Disney Lorcana Retailer Release is set for December 1. "Now, Outsmart the Big Brute!"

