Metal Captain America MCU Shield Replica Revealed by Disney

The Legacy of Captain America is captured once again as Disney debuts a brand-new and pricey collectible. Coming to collectors right off the screens of the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes Captain America Vibranium Shield. This shield is no Hasbro release either, as it is carefully crafted in metal with all the etchings and detail right from the screen. To make things even better, Disney has even included a special sound box that creates sound effects for motion and impact. This is still something the Marvel Legends team has yet to give fans, so these are perfect for dedicated fans. A zippered faux leather carrying case is also included, similar to the one fans saw at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

It was not long ago that Disney also put up orders for their realistic metal Captain Carter Shield. Both shields are almost identical besides the design on the front, and that is what really matters here. For fans curious about dimensions, the shield is 24" in diameter, so it will be a worthy piece for any cosplay or Captain America collection. A replica like this is not cheap, though, and it is priced at a heroic $450. Pre-orders are live with shopDisney right here with a December 26, 2022 release.

"I Can Do This All Day" – Captain America

"When it comes to having adventures with this super realistic Captain America Vibranium Shield, they'll say, "I can do this all day." Inspired by the Marvel Super Hero's shield made from the fictional Wakandan metal, it makes motion and impact sounds for added special effect. For the times when they're not defending the universe, this Vibranium Shield comes with a zippered faux leather carrying case."

Magic in the details

Metal shield

Motion and impact sounds

Comes with a faux leather carrying case

Zip close

Adjustable handles