Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: a nightmare on elm street, horror, mezco toyz

Mezco Announces New A Nightmare on Elm Street Mega Scale Freddy

Get ready to slice and dice some dreams as Mezco Toyz is back with a brand new Mega Scale A Nightmare on Elm Street figure

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils a new 15" Mega Scale A Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Krueger figure.

The talking doll captures Freddy's look and speaks five chilling phrases from the films.

Priced at $98, the collectible is encased in a windowed box, set for a September 2024 release.

Pre-orders are open for the highly detailed Freddy collectible, complete with iconic claw hand.

Horror awaits as Mezco Tozy is returning to Elm Street once agaian with their latest Mezco Dessign Series Mega Scale Talking Doll. Freddy Krueger is back as the terror of A Nightmare on Elm Street comes to life with tons of detail and standing 15" tall. This meticulously crafted doll captures Freddy's sinister essence with every horrifying detail on his scarred face. He is featured in his iconic green and red striped sweater every and will, of course, come with his iconic clawed hand. However, what sets this doll apart is its ability to speak phrases from the Nightmare on Elm Street films that will indeed send chills down the spines of those who dare to listen. Five phrases are included, with one being, "You think you were going to get away from me?!"

With its lifelike features and chilling functionality, Mezco Toyz has done it again for horror collectors can their Mega Scale Talking collection. Fans will surely not want to close their eyes around this Freddy doll, and it will be a must-have collectible for horror aficionados. Step onto A Nightmare on Elm Street with Talking Freddy for $98, who will get his own windowed box and a September 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live right on Mezco Toyz, so be sure to reserve one for your collection today.

A Nightmare on Elm Street: Talking Freddy Krueger

"Freddy Krueger, the dream-haunting slasher from the original 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' films, is coming for you! The MDS Mega Scale Talking Freddy Krueger stands at a frightening 15" tall and says 5 nightmare-inducing phrases from the original films including "You think you was going to get away from me?!" The dream demon is dressed in his infamous striped sweater and fedora. He features a newly sculpted head portrait, razor glove, and 11 points of articulation. The MDS Mega Scale Talking Freddy Krueger comes packaged in a collector-friendly window box, perfect for display."

*This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!