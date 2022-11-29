Mezco Debuts New Rumble Society Figure with Eddie and Bella 4eva Set

Mezco Toyz is on a roll lately, as another Rumble Society release has arrived for Cyber Monday. Cuzin' Eddi is back and bringing his dog Bella along for the ride with some chaos and mischief. This is the second Cuzin Eddi figure we have seen, as the first releases are part of last year's Rumble Society Advent Calendar. Eddi is ready to hit the streets and make a name for himself this time with a fantastic Blue Skulled design (similar to the Pink Skull Chaos Club). He is packed with weapons, accessories, and of course, his dog Bella who gets a collar for some nice good boy walks.

The Rumble Society One:12 Collective line is probably one of the rarest and hardest-to-get lines in the Mezco wheelhouse. These figures are constantly waitlisted, but the waitlist has been very helpful, especially with pre-orders. At this rate, it is pretty common knowledge that Mezco Toyz will drop another version of Eddi in the future, but with some slight modifications. The Rumble Society Eddi and Bella 4eva Edition is priced at $90, set for a January 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

One:12 – Rumble Society – Eddi and Bella 4eva Edition

"Your favorite plottin', schemin', thievin' hooligan has rolled back in town along with his new bestie – Bella! Eddi seems to have shaped up since the last time we saw him, outfitted in a hoodie, gold chain with 'E' pendant, jeans, and fresh kicks that are interchangeable. Eddi is always ready to party so he travels with a spare bear onesie, just in case."

"He comes complete with the tools of his new trade (which he tells us is "construction"), including an assault rifle, lit Molotov cocktail, revolver, baseball bat, and much more. Bella comes with a real metal leash that Eddi can hold in his hand. We asked Eddi why there was a $@&# ton of diamonds clinkin' around in his case but he told us that it's "not our concern"… so we're just going with it."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE CUZIN EDDI FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Twenty-two (22) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

One (1) pair of pointing hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of shaka sign hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of 'rock on' hands (L&R)

One (1) two-finger pointing hand (L)

One (1) trigger finger hand (R)

One (1) pair of bottle/can holding hands (L&R)

Two (2) middle finger hand (L&R)

Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L&R)

COSTUME:

Bowler hat

Cap

Biker jacket

Hoodie with functional drawstrings

Leather-like pants

Sneakers

Work boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) lock medallion necklace

One (1) gold chain necklace

One (1) gold chain necklace with 'E' pendant

Three (3) beer cans

Three (3) beer foam FX

Three (3) beer spray FX

Three (3) unlit smokes

Three (3) lit smokes

One (1) assault rifle with removable magazine

One (1) revolver

One (1) Molotov cocktail with removable flame

One (1) club

One (1) cleaver

One (1) butcher's knife

One (1) case

Over 100 (100+) diamonds

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Cuzin Eddi: Eddi and Bella 4eva Edition figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind."