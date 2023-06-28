Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: indiana jones, mezco toyz

Mezco Toys Brings Indiana Jones to Their One:12 Collective Line

Mezco Toyz is getting adventurous as they announce that Indiana Jones is coming to their growing One:12 Collective line

It is the year of Indiana Jones as a new Indy adventure awaits with the Dial of Destiny, which arrives this weekend. Everyone's favorite archaeologist Indiana Jones is back and is joining Mezco's One:12 Collective. This figure is based around the opening scenes of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. Unlike other Indy figures, this one will have soft goods clothes and includes a removable jacket. It doe snot look like his signature fedora is removable but instead comes with four heads allowing for a nice variety of adventurous poses. As for accessories, Mezco has included a variety of swappable hands, an articulated display base, a satchel, a variety of whips, a torch, revolver, a web with spiders, a sack, a pedestal, and the infamous Golden Idol. The One:12 Indiana Jones: Temple Edition will be a Mezco Toyz Exclusive and will be priced at $130. Pre-orders are already live right here with a June 2024 (or later) release date!

Indiana Jones Arrives for Mezco's One:12 Collective

"If adventure has a name, it must be Indiana Jones!" The One:12 Collective Indiana Jones is ready for adventure! Outfitted in his signature fedora, "leather" jacket, button down shirt, and trousers. The swashbuckling archeologist also includes a soft-goods satchel, holster belt with storage for his trusty whip and revolver. Indy is stacked with accessories to recreate a multitude of iconic scenes from the movie Raiders Of The Lost Ark, including a Golden Idol statue and polystone pedestal with mossy flocked details, a torch, multiple whips, and much more. In Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones is recruited by allied forces to recover the long-lost Ark of the Covenant before rival archaeologist René Belloq and the Nazis obtain it."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE INDIANA JONES FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Four (4) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Ten (10) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of gun-holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) Two (2) pairs of holding hands (L&R)



COSTUME:

Fedora

Leather-like jacket

Button down shirt

Belt with holsters for revolver and whip

Trousers

Boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) revolver

One (1) cobweb with spiders

One (1) Golden Idol statue

One (1) Golden Idol polystone pedestal with flocking detail

One (1) sack

One (1) satchel

One (1) torch

One (1) rolled whip

Two (2) posed whips

Four (4) darts (fits in torch)

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

