Mezco Toyz Announces Reissue of Bride of Chucky: Scared Chucky Doll

Spooky season is here, and that means horror collectibles are back on the market and back to being hot ticket items. Mezco Toyz has revealed the return of their highly popular Mega Scale Mezco Designer Series (MDS) Scarred Chucky doll. Coming in at 15" tall, Chucky is back for revenge from the Child's Play franchise with Bride of Chucky. Chucky features real fabric clothing that will bring that Good Guys outfit to life, and this demonic doll will feature 11 points of articulation. To make this collectible even creepier, Chucky will feature seven eerie phrases that have been pulled straight out of the Bride of Chucky.

Other added details for this re-issue figure are glass eyes and a plastic knife to help enhance this deadly doll display. The Mega Scale Mezco Designer Series (MDS) Bride of Chucky: Scarred Chucky is priced at $98. He is set to re-release in March 2022, and pre-orders are already live, and they can be found located here. Be sure to check out some of the other Child's Play collectibles offered from Mezco Toyz to really help build up your Child's Play collection

"Bride of Chucky: Talking Scarred Chucky – Back by popular demand! How do you make a fifteen inch tall homicidal doll containing the soul of a serial killer even more terrifying? Make it talk! The star of five CHILD'S PLAY films, our Chucky figure features real cloth Good Guys clothing, eleven points of articulation and his trademark orange hair. Chattering seven spine-chilling phrases pulled directly from the films, this Chucky is guaranteed to thrill. Chucky features realistic glass-like eyes, and a (plastic) knife that he is sure to use for no good. Each Chucky comes packaged in his own collector-friendly, film-inspired window box."