Mezco Toyz Brings Chemical X to 5 Points with the Powerpuff Girls

The Powerpuff Girls are back as Mezco Toyz debuts their latest 5 Points release that features the iconic heroes and Mojo Jojo

Each figure includes flying bases, swappable heads, hands, and legs for dynamic poses and display.

Mojo Jojo comes with a removable helmet and extra hands, capturing his iconic look from the series.

Pre-orders are live for the $85 set, with shipping planned for July 2026 for Powerpuff Girls fans.

The Powerpuff Girls was an animated superhero series that originally aired on Cartoon Network back in 1998. The show follows three kindergarten-aged sisters, with Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, who were created accidentally when Professor Utonium. After mixing sugar, spice, everything nice, and the mysterious Chemical X, three superpower children were created. Each girl has distinct traits and powers, and together, they protect the City of Townsville from villains like the chaotic Him, the rowdy Gangreen Gang, and the sinister Mojo Jojo.

The Powerpuff Girls and Mojo Jojo are now coming to life as Mezco Toyz debuts their newest set of 5 Points collectible set. Each figure will come in its own packaging with the Powerpuff Girls getting flying bases, swappable heads, hands, and legs. Mojo Jojo will have a removable helmet to show his brain underneath and extra hands for more iconic poses. Everyone's favorite kindergarten superheroes are back and ready for action with this fun Mezco Toyz 5 Points set. Pre-orders are already live for $85, and they are set to take on the devious acts of Mojo Jojo in July 2026.

Mezco Toyz – 5 Points Powerpuff Girls

"The city of Townsville is under attack, but the 5 Points Powerpuff Girls are here to save the day…as long as they make it back by curfew! This deluxe set features Blossom, Bubbles, Buttercup, and their archnemesis Mojo Jojo. From the beloved Cartoon Network series, these pint-sized heroes fight crime, chaos, and anything in their way with charm, brains, and a touch of Chemical X magic! Each figure is individually packaged in a retro-style blister card, perfect for display."

THE 5 POINTS POWERPUFF GIRLS DELUXE SET INCLUDES:

Blossom – The self-proclaimed leader with brains, beauty, and ice breath. Includes alternate heads, arms, and legs for multiple poses.

Bubbles – The sweet one with a heart as big as her pigtails. Includes alternate heads, arms, and legs for multiple poses.

Buttercup – The toughest fighter, always ready to throw down. Includes alternate heads, arms, and legs for multiple poses.

Mojo Jojo – The evil genius with a grudge against sugar, spice, and everything nice. Includes interchangeable arms and a removable helmet that fits snugly over his oversized brain.

