Mezco Toyz Debuts Captain Nemo Nautilus Crew Builder Figure Set

More expansion packs are here as Mezco Toyz is not yet done with their new and original 20,000 League Under the Sea Captain Nemo. We just saw the Wave Rider is coming along to help Nemo on the adventures of the sea, and now his crew arrives. Fans have been waiting for this, and the time has arrived with this special Rumble Society Nautilus Crew Builder Set! Collectors will get two figures, 4 unique head sculpts, and a whole arsenal of gear and weapons to help you rule the seven seas. If you are looking to expand your Captain Nemo adventures even further, then Mezco Toyz has you covered with yet another impressive expansion pack. The Rumble Society Nautilus Crew Builder Figure Set is priced at $145, is set to relax between July – September 2022, and pre-orders are live right here.

"This exclusive set includes 2 figures, 4 unique head portraits, and a boatload of accessories allowing for a multitude of distinct looks! ALL HANDS ON DECK! Mr. Jones: Nemo's first mate and the Nautilus's second-in-command. Atl: The Nautilus' helmsman with an uncanny sense of direction and navigation. Kraken Jack: Mate-at-Arms, charged with overseeing the ship's armory. Ducky: The ship's Chief Engineer, overseeing the mechanical run of the Nautilus. The One:12 Collective Nautilus Crew wear standard issue coveralls with Nautilus insignias. Each crew member comes complete with a Leydon Thunderbolt Rifle with harpoon launcher, scimitar sword, axe, and much more. Visit RumbleSociety.com to learn more about the ever-growing universe of Rumble Society."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE NAUTILUS CREW FIGURES FEATURE:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Four (4) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Sixteen (16) interchangeable hands

Two (2) pair of fists (L & R)

Two (2) Pairs of holding hands (L & R)

Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L & R)

Two (2) pairs of gun holding hands (L & R)

COSTUME:

Insulated water resistant coverall with Nautilus insignia

Utility belt

Galvanized dive boots/peg leg

ACCESSORIES:

Two (2) Leydon Thunderbolt Rifle with harpoon launcher

Six (6) harpoons

Two (2) gun blast FX

Two (2) scimitar swords

Two (2) axes

Two (2) wrenches (can be stored on utility belt)

One (1) Land's Point Harpoon with rope

Two (2) Nautilus Crew jacket

Two (2) hats

Two (2) One:12 Collective display base with logo

Two (2) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

The One:12 Collective Rumble Society – Nautilus Crew Builder Set are packaged together in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.