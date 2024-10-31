Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: M3GAN, mezco toyz

Mezco Toyz Debuts New Living Dead Dolls Figure with M3GAN

Mezco Toyz is back with another collectible yet creepy creation for their Living Dead Dolls line as they presents M3GAN

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils M3GAN, a new addition to their creepy Living Dead Dolls collection.

M3GAN stands out as a modern horror icon, debuting in 2022 with chilling AI gone rogue story.

The doll features M3GAN's signature look, including her outfit and eerie blue eyes.

Pre-orders available for $50; M3GAN is set to be released in June 2025.

M3GAN is one of the very few horror charters to stand out as a modern horror icon, similar to what Terrifier has done. Horror is a very specific genre, and scary movies are a dime a dozen now, unlike the classic of the 80s with Halloween and Friday the 13th. However, she has really stood out on her own since her deadly debut in 2022, and now she is joining Mezco Toyz haunted Living Dead Dolls collection. M3GAN is an AI-powered doll that was designed to protect and befriend children. It was created by roboticist Gemma and stands for Model 3 Generative Android, with being tasked to care for her niece Cady after the loss of her parents.

However, M3GAN grows more independent and protective and begins to exhibit more violent behavior, viewing anyone who threatens her bond as a threat. The Model 3 Generative Android is now getting the LDD treatment with a 10" tall doll with 5 points of articulation. She is featured in her signature outfit, with free-flowing hair and unsettling blue eyes that will surely keep an eye on you. Pre-orders are already live on Mezco Toyz for $50, and M3GAN is set to be your best friend in June 2025.

Mezco Toyz Living Dead Dolls – M3GAN

"Oh, I'm afraid that won't work anymore Cady. I have a new primary user now: Me." Straight from the hit sci-fi horror film M3GAN, the Model Three Generative Android herself joins the LDD Presents lineup! With her watchful gaze, this killer robot doll is dressed in her signature outfit: a gray-and-white striped shirt under a beige dress with a bowtie, white stockings, and classic black Mary Janes."

"Her center-parted, ash-blonde hair flows just past her shoulders, framing her piercing blue eyes that seem to follow your every move. Sleep tight… M3GAN will be watching.The LDD Presents M3GAN stands 10" tall and features 5 points of articulation. She is packaged in a die-cut window box, perfect for display."

