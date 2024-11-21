Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: deadpool, mezco toyz, wolverine

Mezco Toyz Debuts New One:12 Collective Deadpool & Wolverine Logan

Step into the Multiverse as Wolverine is back and ready for one cross country journey with Mezco Toyz new One:12 Collective

Article Summary Wolverine adventures with Deadpool in Mezco's One:12 Collective figure set.

Figure boasts 30 articulation points, six head sculpts, and multiple hands.

Features iconic X-Men suit and Hugh Jackman likeness in deluxe edition.

Pre-order now for July 2025 release; Wolverine priced at $125.

The Wolverine is back as he is pulled into a new multiversal adventure with the Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool. This version of Logan has failed his family back home but is looking for redemption, and this adventure might be exactly what he needs. Mezco Toyz has unveiled that they are bringing the events of Deadpool & Wolverine to life with a new set of One:12 Collective figures. We have seen Deadpool already, but now it is Logan's time to shine in his badass new X-Men suit. The fury of the Wolverine is unleashed here with an impressive figure with 30 points of articulation, stands 6" tall, and comes with various swappable parts.

This Deluxe Edition figure will consist of six swappable heads with three unmasked and three masked, along with a separate mask that could go over the unmasked sculpts. As for hands, he will get three pairs featuring his extended claws with another seven separate with retracted claw design. Besides that, Mezco has included an articulated stand with a display base as well as four slash-effect pieces. Wolverine is ready to slice and dice your Deadpool collection for $125, and this One:12 figure is set for a July 2025 release, and pre-orders are live.

One:12 Collective Deadpool & Wolverine Deluxe Edition

"SNIKT! Wolverine unsheathes his adamantium claws and leaps into the One:12 Collective! From Marvel Studio's Deadpool & Wolverine, the One:12 Collective Wolverine dons his fan-favorite X-Men suit with shoulder armor and a belt with X-Men insignia. The iconic hero features six interchangeable head portraits in varying facial expressions, including three fully unmasked portraits featuring the likeness of Hugh Jackman."

"Unbreakable spirit with claws to match—Wolverine is equipped with three pairs of clawed hands and multiple slash FX in varying styles."

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Six (6) interchangeable head portraits

