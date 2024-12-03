Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, rumble society

Mezco Toyz Debuts New Rumble Society One:12 Figure with Tangerine

Mezco Toyz has unveiled their latest One:12 Collective figure with the Rumble Society Tangerine: Badass for Hire - Deluxe Edition

Tangerine features swappable heads, 15 hands, and an impressive collection of golden weapons.

This exclusive figure is available for purchase now, priced at $115, shipping in 6-8 weeks.

Explore Tangerine's stylish, Kevlar-clad mystery and weaponry at RumbleSociety.com.

Another member of the Rumble Society has been revealed as Mezco Toyz has debuted their newest One:12 Collective figure. While Gomez has been the central Rumble Society member for years, Mezco has started to expand its original universe of characters. Besides releases like Nosferatu, Doc Nocturnal, and Theodore Sodcutter, Gomez and his crew are also involved. Fans have seen some of these crew members already arrive, like the Hazard Squad, but many unique ones were seen in the Mezco Con 2021: Summer Edition – High Roller Box. Tangerine is ready to join the fight with a fun new One:12 Collective Badass for Hire release.

This lucky lady will come with four swappable heads, 15 different hands, removable clothes like a pea coat and bag, and an entire arsenal of weapons. This consists of plenty of golden guns like a rocket launcher, dual pistols, a revolver, assault rifles, sniper rifles, uzi, and a golden katana to get up close and personal. This orange-suited badass is ready to join the crew in style, and Tangerine is a Mezco Toyz Exclusive. She is up for purchases right now for $115 and is set to ship out in 6-8 weeks.

Rumble Society One:12 – Tangerine: Badass for Hire (Deluxe Edition)

"Shrouded in mystery with style so chic, that one look at her will leave your knees weak. With a bodysuit of Kevlar and an armory of gold, she's dangerously beautiful and super bold! So watch out for the merc with gilded gun fire, cause she's TANGERINE – BADASS FOR HIRE."

"Prepared for any situation, Tangerine comes equipped with an array of weapons, including her katana sword with sheath, dual pistols, a riot shield, her trusty "Pinky Ring" Uzi, M-16, sniper rifle, and a rocket launcher that ensures total fire power dominance, complemented by multiple weapon FX and more. Are you ready for the heat? Visit RumbleSociety.com to learn more about the ever-growing universe of Rumble Society. The One:12 Collective Tangerine: Badass for Hire – Deluxe Edition is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind."

