Mezco Toyz Debuts New Terrifier: Art the Clown One:12 Deluxe Edition

Beware the Terrifier as Art the Clown gets his very own action figure from Mezco Toyz as they debut a brand new One:12 Collective figure

Article Summary Discover the gruesome Art the Clown deluxe figure from Mezco Toyz's One:12 Collective lineup.

Explore Art's sinister accessories, from knives to flamethrowers and blood effects.

Uncover Art's iconic props like sunflower glasses and a light-up severed head.

Pre-order this 28-point articulated figure for $112 before its April 2025 release.

Art the Clown has become a true modern-day horror icon as the deadly and gruesome slasher clown continues to kill. First appearing in All Hallows' Eve (2013), Art was just a deranged serial killer who rested up in a black and white clown costume. He would soon gain widespread popularity after the indie horror film Terrifier (2016) blew fans away. However, he would get more studio recognition with the sequel film Terrifier 2 (2022), which would add more supernatural elements to the franchise. Now Art is back as Mezco Toyz is giving him his very own One:12 Collective action figure, capturing all of his bloody detail. This 6" scale figure will have 28 points of articulation along with a blood-stained fabric outfit.

Art will come with three swappable heads, each getting bloodier along w with eleven swappable hands and a articulated display base. Plenty of murderous weapons from both films are also included with knives and saws, hammers, a flamethrower, and a variety of blood effects as well. Other themed goodies include a severed light-up human head, sunflower glass, his horn, and a brain, just to make sure his point gets across. The One:12 Terrifier figure is priced at $112.00, he is set for an April 2025 release, and pre-orders are live on Mezco and other online retailers.

One:12 Collective Terrifier: Art the Clown – Deluxe Edition

"Who's laughing now? From the gruesome slasher series Terrifier, Art the Clown joins the One:12 Collective lineup! The One:12 Collective Terrifier: Art the Clown features three interchangeable head portraits that capture his varying maniacal facial expressions. Art is all smiles, wearing his signature blood-stained black-and-white clown costume."

Halloween night will never be the same! Art carries his signature garbage bags that can hold his sinister tools, including his flamethrower, cat-o'-nine-tails, spiked club made from a table leg covered in nails and razor blades, hacksaw, hammers, and knives—perfect for more blood-splattering action. The menacing clown also comes with some of his most iconic accessories from the series, like his sunflower glasses, a decapitated head with light-up feature, and a victim's brain.

