Wolverine Is Unleashed With Amazing Mezco Toyz Deluxe Figure

One of the most deadly X-Men has been unleashed as Mezco Toyz reveals their newest Marvel One: 12 Collective figure. Wolverine is the best at what he does, and Mezco shows that with this incredible figure. This mutant is ready to save the world as he is loaded with detail, articulation, and a massive lot of accessories. For starters, Wolverine comes sixth 8 head sculpts featuring different expressions as well as an unmasked Logan head and first appearance looks. Mezco also included an assortment of hands that will allow fans to dimply both metal and bone claws. Other accessories include slashing and battle effects as well as a destroyed Sentinel display base that has LED functionality. This is one X-Men figure that Marvel fans will not want to miss out on, and it will take any Wolverine collection to new heights, bub.

The Marvel Comics Wolverine One:12 Collective Deluxe Steel Box Edition Figure from Mezco Toyz is next level. The number of swappable parts, effects, and the Sentinel display can make any Marvel fans appreciate Logan getting the job done. The Deluxe figure is priced at $155, is set to real between October – December 2021, and can be found located here. Be on the lookout for other X-Men One:12 figures as well to really beef up your collection by the time this bad boy arrives.

You Know, Sometimes When You Cage the Beast, the Beast Gets Angry.

"SNIKT! Wolverine claws his way to the top of the One:12 Collective. The One:12 Collective Wolverine – Deluxe Steel Boxed Set is brimming with accessories, including a defeated light-up Sentinel that Wolverine can stand atop. Originally created to save humanity from mutants, this pile of scrap metal never stood a chance. The Sentinel's eye is removable and can be held in Wolverine's hand."

"Recreate distinct looks from different eras! The iconic hero wears an X-Men issued suit with shoulder armor and includes two removable belts, one with interchangeable buckles. Wolverine features eight head portraits including two unmasked portraits and a battle-damaged portrait, as well as a range of interchangeable hands including both metal and bone clawed hands. Multiple slash FX are included and can be attached to all claw hands. A mutant with an unstoppable healing power and adamantium metal claws, Wolverine's no-nonsense attitude makes him one of the most ferocious heroes in the universe."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE WOLVERINE FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Eight (8) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Twelve (12) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of clawed fists (L & R) One (1) pair of clawed posing hands (L & R) One (1) pair of bone clawed fists (L & R) One (1) pair of holding hands (L & R) One (1) posing hand (L) One (1) pointing hand (R)



COSTUME:

X-Men issued suit

Shoulder armor

Wrist gauntlets

Combat gloves

Belt with interchangeable buckle (removable)

Belt with X-Men insignia

Knee-high boots with shin guards

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) defeated Sentinel base with removable eyeball

One (1) pulled-down mask

Five (5) slash FX (fits onto claw hands)

One (1) small slash FX

One (1) small strike slash FX

One (1) medium strike slash FX

One (1) long slash FX

One (1) "X" slash FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Wolverine figure is packaged in a collector friendly tin, designed with collectors in mind.