Mezco Toyz Digs Up Rumble Society Ghostly Ghoul – Theodore Sodcutter

The horrors of the Mezco Toyz Originals line continue as a PX Previews Exclusive Rumble Society character is back once again

It is time to return to the Gangreene Estates with Mezco Toyz as they debut their latest One:12 Collective Rumble Society figure. Theodore Sodcutter is back as this groundkeeper gets a new Ghostly Ghoul Edition that will be PX Previews Exclusive. It is quite often that Mezco Originals receive a second release with a new variant design, which allows the rarity to stay with the first drop. Theodore Sodcutter is back with new blue deco and with plenty of deadly goodies. The figure will have six swappable heads that feature an eerie light-up function. On top of that, he will come in new all-black clothing as well as all of the same groundskeeping equipment as before. However, all is not lost as some new accessories are include with eight bloody tools for some haunting nighttime activities. Mezco Toyz original figures are nothing less than spectacular, and Theodore Sodcutter is one of the best around. Add a dash of the macabre to your Rumble Society collection for $149 with a December 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here, and fans can find this exclusive right here and at their local comic book store.

Gangreene Estates One:12 Theodore Sodcutter PX Previews

"A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Welcome to Gangreene Estates, a new creepy line for the One:12 Collective and introducing Theodore Sodcutter, the groundskeeper! The One:12 Collective Theodore Sodcutter is a deluxe, ghostly figure with six unsettling portraits that work with the included light up feature and a real working lantern. He is outfitted in an old-world ulster coat with integrated posing wire, button-down shirt, vest, pants, a scarf, and shoes."

"The ghoulish groundskeeper of Gangreene Estates can often be heard talking to himself but he's never alone, carrying a decapitated head which he can hold in either of his hands. Sodcutter comes with the tools of his macabre trade including a decrepit shovel, rusted pickaxe, lantern, a tombstone and rope which can tie to his back, and more! Unveil the haunting happenings at Gangreene Estates in the included magazine-format comic book, hosted by Theodore himself! The comic book is fiendishly inspired by the famous precode horror comics of yesteryear. The One:12 Collective Theodore Sodcutter figure features over 20 points of articulation and includes multiple pairs (7) of variant hands for plenty of display options."

Box Contents

Theodore Sodcutter figure

6 Head portraits with light-up function

14 Interchangeable hands Pair of fists 3 Pairs of posing hands 2 Pairs of holding hands Pointing hand Becking hand

2 Top hats

Bowler hat

Ulster coat with integrated posing wire

Scarf

Vest

Button-down shirt

Slacks

Dress shoes

Decapitated head (glows in the dark)

Lantern

Pickaxe

Shovel

Tombstone

Rope

Valise

8 Bloody tools

Display base with logo

Adjustable display post

Comic book

