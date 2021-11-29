Mezco Toyz Gets Festive with New One:12 Holiday Gomez Figure

Christmas has come early to Mezco Toyz as they unveil their next exclusive Rumble Society figure with Holiday Gomez. That is right; the gang comes home for the holidays as Mezco Toyz mascot is back but with a little holiday cheer this time around. Oddly enough Mezco did not include a holiday sweater for Gomez with their recent Slugfest's Emporium of Badassery Advent Calendar release. While it would have made sense to include one for fans with other Gomezverse figures, this solo One:12 Collective Holiday Gomez is fantastic. He comes with the right amount of accessories, wardrobe pieces, a Grub, and a Boom Boom to please any fan.

While I am usually and not a fan of any Christmas-themed collectibles (since they really only work one month out of the year), this one is not bad. The green and red theme are nice, and when it comes to Gomez, you never know what dimension he will end up in. It will also be nice to have a second-themed character to go along with the Advent Calendar Cuzin' Eddi figure. It does look like Holiday Gomez will be here just in time for the holiday and is purchasable right now. Priced at $95, Mezco Toyz One:12 Collectible Holiday Gomez is a necessary purchase this holiday and can be found right here.

"Stuff this in your stocking – each purchase of a Holiday Gomez comes with a "Everything is late, Merry Missedmas" $20 coupon code! This coupon code will be emailed to you shortly after your order ships and can be used to towards a purchase of a future Rumble Society figure. (Max 2 coupons per account.) The Void has given the team some deserved time off and sent Gomez, Grub, and Boom Boom to a bizarre world where the holiday season celebrated is called Missedmas. A season celebrated by bottlenecked logistical nightmares and upside down supply chains."

"The good news is, Gomez is the gift that keeps on giving – outfitted in his cozy holiday sweater, slacks and decked out kicks. He comes with wintery options to bundle up, including a puffer jacket and trapper hat. Two head portraits are included, one with Missedmas Lights light-up eyes…soooo CHEERY! Gomez comes complete with the necessary tools to serve a feast or a beatdown, equipped with a cooking apron, frying pan, spatula, Zip Sword with sheath, Cosmic Peashooter, and more. Grub is here to hinder help! He sports a (kinda) matching holiday sweater."

"Gomez's boombox sidekick, Boom Boom, has had a holiday makeover of her own and features storage for a bottle of liquor, a martini glass, and Gomez's Cosmic Peashooter. Two gifts are included for Grub and Gomez to exchange (Boom Boom doesn't believe in gifts, she says her presence is a present). Also included is a holiday card featuring some familiar faces, perfect for a best friend or worst enemy. All of this is wrapped neatly in a nice gift box that can be personalized to your favorite Gomez fan. What adventures lie ahead? You decide. To learn more about Gomez, visit agentgomez.com"