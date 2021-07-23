Mezco Toyz MezCon 2021 Secret Drop: Black Skulls Death Brokers

Mezco Toyz MezCon 2021 is here, and that means some brand new collectibles are arriving with it. Each convention usually holds a convention exclusive figure as well as a secret drop. Both releases usually play off each other with a hero and villain, and this year we received the Secret Agent Gomez: La Cucaracha Edition (here). Just like tradition, they have a special secret drop on Slugfest Emporium of Bad-Assery, releasing the chaos of the Black Skulls Death Brokers. These covert operatives are not going to let Gomez get in the way of their this time with this special 3-pack figure release.

That is right, the 3-pack One:12 Collectible Rumble Society figure release from Mezco Toyz is back! Styling new suits, green knives, and green guns, the Black Skulls Death Brigade will be an excellent trio for your figure collection. Whether you need some muscle, some secret agents, or some deadly spies, Mezco has you covered with this release. Priced at $265, the Black Skulls Death Brigade is set to release between April – May 2022, and fans can join the waitlist here.

"Incoming Void Intel transmission via Boom Boom…

::: START TRANSMISSION.

Secret Agent Gomez: The Black Skulls Death Brokers have been employed as covert operatives who are tasked with delivering a dimension-collapsing device that is believed to be unofficially acquired SMITH technology. They are to deliver the device to SMERTA and prevent you from disrupting their plans for dimensional annihilation by any means necessary. Be warned – these highly skilled enemy agents operate in teams of three and are extremely deadly, chameleon like mercenaries – no one can be trusted. Once again 00G, the fate of the multiverse rests in your hands.

– The Void

END TRANSMISSION:::"

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE BLACK SKULLS FIGURE FEATURE:

Three (3) One:12 Collective figures with over 30 points of articulation each

Three (3) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Thirty-six (36) interchangeable hands Three (3) pair of fists (L & R) Twenty-one (21) miscellaneous weapon holding hands (L + R) Three (3) posing hands (R) Three (3) pointing hands (R) Three (3) two-finger pointing hands (L)



COSTUME:

2-piece suit

Necktie

Belt

Dress shoes with sliding dagger in left shoe

ACCESSORIES:

Three (3) handguns

Three (3) tactical knives

Three (3) pairs of handcuffs

One (1) briefcase with functional light-up device

Three (3) One:12 Collective display base with logo

Three (3) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

The One:12 Collective Black Skull Death Brokers are packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.