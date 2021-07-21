Mezco Toyz Reveals Summer Exclusive One: 12 Secret Agent Gomez

MezCon 2021 is finally here, and that means Mezco Toyz is dropping their Summer Convention exclusive. This year were are getting some 007 Casino Royale action with the Gomez Casino La Cucaracha Edition. The exclusive figure will be included in the High Roller Box that is loaded with some great Mezco goodies. Rumble Society fans will get some nice casino-themed collectibles, including some Gomez cards, a poker chip, and even some stickers at possible upcoming Rumble Society figures! To top it all off, the MezCon box will feature the return of the Pink Skull Chaos Club in 5 Points figure format!

The big piece of Casino La Cucaracha is, of course the new Gomez that is ready for some deep undercover spy work. With 2 extra portraits, a fine tailored suit, and an assortment of spy gadgets and gizmos, this figure is ready for your Mezco Toyz collection. While many fans dislike the added swag bonus, the High Roller Box is packed with some fun exclusives that just scream SDCC and is something you won't want to miss. The MezCon 2021: Summer Edition High Roller Box is priced at $155 and is up for pre-order here. These bad boys do not usually last long, so many sure you get one today and wait for that Sept-Oct 2021 release.

"Gomez – Casino La Cucaracha Edition: Welcome to the nefarious and exotic Casino La Cucaracha where we find Secret Agent Gomez deep undercover. Tasked with taking on a mysterious organization called SMERTA who are bent on dimensional annihilation, no one can be trusted. The stakes couldn't be higher, and every move is a gamble, and that happens to be Gomez's favorite hand to play. When it comes to saving the multi-verse, nobody does it better."

"Gomez comes with two head portraits: a suave smile and a cynical smirk with light-up function. Looking killer in his dinner jacket, slacks and bowtie, his right shoe features a sliding, hidden dagger. The secret operative is loaded with Void-issued spy gadgets, including a weaponized wristwatch with poison gas and fire blast FX, and packs some heat with the included handguns with removable magazines. Gomez rides in style on an upgraded modular hoverboard 'Lil Lotus' with rotatable danger blades, attachable mini guns and rocket thrusters, and a concealed missile launcher."

"Boom Boom, Gomez's boom box sidekick has received an upgrade as well – featuring sliding minibar with two black martinis, a rocket launcher, and a hinged access panel. Boom Boom includes a shoulder strap so she can stay by Gomez's side. Set the scene with the included triptych paper display diorama featuring the Casino La Cucaracha! What adventures lie ahead? You decide."

Each Mezco Con 2021: Summer Edition – High Roller Box will contain:

5 Points Pink Skulls Chaos Club Clubhouse Boxed Set – The boys are back in town and ready to cause some chaos, of course! This troublesome trio is stacked with mayhem making gear including a Molotov cocktail, "Skullcrusher" bat, spray paint can, and more. Once assembled, the included playset features wall-to-wall artwork of the PSCC Clubhouse stronghold.

Casino La Cucaracha Lucky Poker Chip – This exclusive poker chip commemorates the 2nd Mezco Con: Summer Edition.

Casino La Cucaracha Playing Cards – Roaches are high! This deck of 52 playing cards plus jokers and cut card features custom face cards with original artwork, packaged neatly in a deluxe tin.

Casino La Cucaracha Sticker Pack – This 5-pack of stickers gives a first-look at some new faces! Don't worry, you'll be familiar with them soon enough. Stick 'em on your laptop, phone case, boom box, hoverboard, and more.