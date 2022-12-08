Mezco Toyz Releases One:12 Collective Dick Tracy vs Flattop Boxed Set

Mezco Toyz has just dropped some just dropped heat as they take classic comic fans all the way back to the 1930s. Police Detective Dick Tracy is back and coming to life right off his hit newspaper comic strip. A new special One:12 Collective Boxed set has arrived featuring both Tracy and the dastardly villain Flattop. Mezco has faithfully captured this hero and villain in their retro comic strip designs and packed them with detail. Both figures come with a variety of swappable parts, including hands, heads, and a secondary trench coat. A nice selection of weapons and accessories are also included, like Tommy guns, pistols, hand cuffs, police badge, bullet effects, and much more to keep the classic Dick Tracy adventures alive. This is a surprising set, and Mezco really went all out and put some new life into this iconic and classic comic character. The Dick Tracy and Flattop Boxed Set is priced at $195 and it is set to release in Q4 2023. Pre-orders are live right here and be sure to check out everything that comes in the set below.

Dick Tracy is On the Case Once Again with Mezco Toyz

"Calling Dick Tracy, calling Dick Tracy. Be on the lookout for Flattop Jones!" When black marketeers hire a contract killer to eliminate the one lawman who has threatened to end their crime spree, the stage is set for a colossal clash of cops and robbers. Will Ace Killer Flattop Jones Sr. fulfill his side of the bargain, or will Detective Dick Tracy get his man? The One:12 Collective Dick Tracy wears his comic inspired, trademark 3-piece suit, trench coat, and fedora. Tracy is ready to solve any case, equipped with the tools of his trade including a service revolver, handcuffs, flashlight, two-way radio wristwatch, and more. The legendary crime stopper comes complete with three interchangeable head portraits with varying expressions."

"The One:12 Collective Flattop wears an outfit inspired by his appearance in the comic strip – a tailored suit, overcoat with faux-fur collar, and dress shoes. Flattop is equipped with more than enough firepower to get the job done including a tommy gun that breaks down and can be stored in an oversized violin case. The rogues gallery hitman comes complete with four head portraits with varying expressions."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE DICK TRACY VS FLATTOP BOXED SET FEATURES:

Dick Tracy One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation Three (3) head portraits Hand painted authentic detailing Approximately 17cm tall Twelve (12) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of badge holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R) One (1) pointing hand (L) One (1) open hand (L) One (1) trigger finger hand (R) One (1) grabbing hand (R)

Flattop One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation Four (4) head portraits Hand painted authentic detailing Approximately 17cm tall Ten (10) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R) Two (2) pairs of gun holding hands (L&R)



COSTUME:

Dick Tracy Fedora Trench coat Tailored 3-piece suit Shoulder holster Tie Belt Dress shoes

Flattop Overcoat with faux-fur lined collar Tailored suit Tie Belt Dress shoes



ACCESSORIES:

Dick Tracy One (1) pair of handcuffs One (1) flashlight One (1) coffee mug One (1) police badge One (1) two-way radio wristwatch One (1) wristwatch signal FX One (1) submachine gun with two (2) removable magazines One (1) handgun One (1) revolver Four (4) gun firing FX One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Flattop One (1) gun case One (1) crowbar One (1) foldable knife One (1) blackjack One (1) tommy gun with two (2) removable drum magazines One (1) handgun with two (2) removable magazines One (1) sawed-off shotgun One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post



Each One:12 Collective Dick Tracy vs Flattop Boxed Set is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.