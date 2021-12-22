Mezco Toyz Reveals One:12 Collective Alien Xenomorph Concept Edition
Mezco Toyz has announced a new Mezco Exclusive One:12 Collective Alien figure with the Xenomorph Concept Edition. This figure features the original concept dean of the original Xenomorph suit that later turned into the iconic black design. This milky white concept piece brings the Xenomorph to life like never before with a seamless body with translucent elements uses throughout and its accessories. The Alien will feature a hinged jaw with three swappable inner mouths as well as interchangeable pieces for its chest and hands. As for accessories, Mezco Toyz has included a Chest Burster, Open Face Hugger, Closed Face Hugger, and two different Ovomorph Eggs. The One:12 Collective Alien Xenomorph Concept Edition is priced at $100, with figures set to arrive in June 2022. Pre-orders are already live and can be found exclusively through Mezco Toyz right here.
"Based on the originally intended design for the Alien suit by H.R. Giger, that was never used in the final film due to insurmountable technical challenges, this pale, translucent Xenomorph is a limited edition and never to be produced again by Mezco. The One:12 Collective Alien "Concept Edition" features a seamless body designed with an internal skeleton armature that creates the feel of the creature's suit from the film's developmental stages. The aggressive eponymous creature has a hinged jaw with interchangeable inner mouths, as well as an interchangeable chest plate pierced by the ASSO-400 Harpoon Grappling Gun, as seen in the final scene of the movie.
"All of Alien's accessories have taken on a semiopaque, milky look to compliment the originally designed Alien suit and honor the conceptualization of what became one of the most iconic movie monsters ever created. "
THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE ALIEN FIGURE FEATURES:
- All-New One:12 Collective body with seamless armor and hidden articulation
- One (1) head portrait with hinged pharyngeal jaw
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 18cm tall
- Six (6) interchangeable hands
- Three (3) pairs of posing hands
COSTUME:
- Protein polysaccharides exoskeleton
- Interchangeable chest plate
- Serrated, flexible tail
ACCESSORIES:
- One (1) open Ovomorph egg
- One (1) closed Ovomoph egg
- One (1) coiled Facehugger
- One (1) open Facehugger
- One (1) Chestburster
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post
Each One:12 Collective Alien – Xenomorph Concept Edition figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.