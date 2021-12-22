Mezco Toyz Reveals One:12 Collective Alien Xenomorph Concept Edition

Mezco Toyz has announced a new Mezco Exclusive One:12 Collective Alien figure with the Xenomorph Concept Edition. This figure features the original concept dean of the original Xenomorph suit that later turned into the iconic black design. This milky white concept piece brings the Xenomorph to life like never before with a seamless body with translucent elements uses throughout and its accessories. The Alien will feature a hinged jaw with three swappable inner mouths as well as interchangeable pieces for its chest and hands. As for accessories, Mezco Toyz has included a Chest Burster, Open Face Hugger, Closed Face Hugger, and two different Ovomorph Eggs. The One:12 Collective Alien Xenomorph Concept Edition is priced at $100, with figures set to arrive in June 2022. Pre-orders are already live and can be found exclusively through Mezco Toyz right here.

"Based on the originally intended design for the Alien suit by H.R. Giger, that was never used in the final film due to insurmountable technical challenges, this pale, translucent Xenomorph is a limited edition and never to be produced again by Mezco. The One:12 Collective Alien "Concept Edition" features a seamless body designed with an internal skeleton armature that creates the feel of the creature's suit from the film's developmental stages. The aggressive eponymous creature has a hinged jaw with interchangeable inner mouths, as well as an interchangeable chest plate pierced by the ASSO-400 Harpoon Grappling Gun, as seen in the final scene of the movie.

"All of Alien's accessories have taken on a semiopaque, milky look to compliment the originally designed Alien suit and honor the conceptualization of what became one of the most iconic movie monsters ever created. "

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE ALIEN FIGURE FEATURES:

All-New One:12 Collective body with seamless armor and hidden articulation

One (1) head portrait with hinged pharyngeal jaw

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 18cm tall

Six (6) interchangeable hands Three (3) pairs of posing hands



COSTUME:

Protein polysaccharides exoskeleton

Interchangeable chest plate

Serrated, flexible tail

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) open Ovomorph egg

One (1) closed Ovomoph egg

One (1) coiled Facehugger

One (1) open Facehugger

One (1) Chestburster

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Alien – Xenomorph Concept Edition figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.