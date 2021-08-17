Mezco Toyz Secretly Dropped One: 12 Doc Nocturnal: Red Death Edition

The adventures of Mezco Toyz Doc Noctural continue as they secretly dropped their newest Rumble Society release. The One:12 Collective Red Death Edition figure features Doc Noctural is a brand new red costume with a whole new set of gear. Unlike the previous release, this version is designed to showcases the Phantom Knight taking on a new supernatural event. To do so, Mezco Toyz has given him new tools for his to use with a dual holster, handgun, katana, shotgun, and a newly design plague mask. This version of the character is focused around the glow-in-the-dark head sculpt, which is awesome to see them release an even better version of this popular Rumble Society member. Nothing will stop Doc Noctural as he figures out whats the cause of this mysterious black mold, and it's up to fans to decide how the adventure goes. The Rumble Society Doc Nocturnal: Red Death Edition One:12 Collective figure is set a Mezco Toyz exclusive here. The figure is still up for waitlist, so be sure to jump on it and skip those high scalper prices.

"Pepper Presstopper reporting: An unknown plague has fallen upon New Providence – ravaging the population with illness, death, and chaos. a quarter of the population has fallen ill under its control, covering them in a weird dark fuzzy substance that turns citizens into mindless, mossy, flesh-eating fiends. The mysterious black fungus is spreading quickly, shrouding the entire town in darkness. This reporter firmly believes there is a connection to the sightings of a tall, hulking, inhuman creature with piercing red eyes looming around the edges of the Dark Forest. This reporter also firmly believes we need Doc Nocturnal now more than ever!"

"Straight from the serial screens, radio shows, and pulp pages of yesteryear comes the hunter of horrors – Doc Nocturnal. Hidden away in the Nocturnal Tower, the Phantom Knight quietly observes the infernal region for anomalies while perfecting the ancient practice of necro-alchemy. The One:12 Collective Doc Nocturnal dons a new suit and plague doctor mask designed with the help of Woodford, which was specially engineered to protect him from the mysterious black mold, a removable cloak, and a modular utility belt. Doc Nocturnal's Noirmory has been upgraded to help deal with this new threat. He packs a sawed-off shotgun, jade-bladed katana with sheath, four Hades Inferno thermite explosives, and more. "

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE DOC NOCTURNAL FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits with hinged jaws

Hand-painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Eleven (11) interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) pair of gun supporting hands (L & R) One (1) pair of pistol holding (L & R) One (1) pair of machine gun holding hands (L & R) One (1) pair of resting hands (L & R) One (1) posing hand (L)



COSTUME:

Leather-like removable cloak

Leather-like sleeveless, hooded tunic with skull 3D skull insignia

Fitted bodysuit

Wrist gauntlets

Utility belt with holsters

Knee-high boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) plague doctor mask

One (1) dual shoulder holster (removable)

Four (4) Hades Inferno grenades

One (1) katana with sheath

One (1) Ferryman: bespoke hand gun

One (1) Iron Talon grapple claw

One (1) Iron Talon grapple claw with posing wire

One (1) Night Watch: wrist mounted apparatus

One (1) the Device: super-sonic disruptor

One (1) sawed-off shotgun

Two (2) handguns

Two (2) gun blast FX

One (1) smoke plume FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Doc Nocturnal figure is packaged in a collector-friendly Rumble Society box with magnetic closure and art print inner cover, designed with collectors in mind.