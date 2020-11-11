Ultraman Takes on the Red King In Mezco Toyz Boxed Set

Ultraman has been picking back up some popularity lately. He has even received a new comic book from Marvel Comics. This time he is going retro with a brand new 5 Points boxed set from Mezco Toyz. Ultraman will be taking in his adversary known as the Red King in this set. Ultraman will feature interchangeable arms to show him fighting the Red King in style. One swappable arm will show off his special attack, the Specium Ray, in all its glory. The Red King monster will get his very own boulder accessory that he can hold, which is a perfect weapon to take on Ultraman. The Mezco Toyz boxed set will also include a special diorama that collectors can build to show off the fight between these two greats on Tatara Island.

These yesteryear action figures feature retro detail and small amounts of articulation to take fans back to the classic days of collecting. Ultraman fans will definitely want to add this special set to their growing collection. The included diorama is amazing, and it will take the battle with Red King to new heights for display. The 5 Points Ultraman & Red King Boxed Set from Mezco Toyz will be priced at only $35. The set is expected to ship between April and June 2021, so make sure you get your orders in. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here.

"Hailing all the way from Nebula M78, Ultraman and his formidable foe Red King join the 5 Points lineup! Ultras are powerful silver beings from the Land of Light. Incredibly strong due to their bodies generating natural steroids, Ultras are also able to change their size at will and fire energy beams from their hands. The undisputed, brutal ruler of the remote Tatara Island, Red King, was discovered by the Science Special Search-Party. Ultraman saved the SSSP from Red King's wrath by paralyzing the giant monster.

Ultraman comes complete with interchangeable arms so he can hold his iconic "Specium Ray" pose and Red King comes complete with a boulder accessory that he can hold. Assemble the included diorama to recreate the battle between Ultraman and Red King on Tatara Island! 5 Points are Mezco's upgrade to the articulated action figures of yesteryear. These highly detailed, posable action figures feature some of pop culture's most familiar faces, both old and new. The 5 Points Ultraman and Red King Boxed Set is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind."