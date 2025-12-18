Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Mezco Toyz Unveils New One:12 Collective TMNT Shredder Figure

A new TMNT figure is rising up as Mezco Toyz has revealed their newest One:12 Collective figure with the deadly Shredder

Article Summary Mezco Toyz reveals a new One:12 Collective Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder action figure for 2026.

The Shredder figure blends design elements from multiple TMNT universes into a unique and original collectible.

Features include three head sculpts, ten interchangeable hands, and classic arsenal like katana and thermite grenades.

Shredder is available for pre-order at $116 and stands as the iconic nemesis to elevate any TMNT figure collection.

Shredder is the iconic villain from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, who first appeared in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 back in 1984. Published by Mirage Studios and created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, his real name is Oroku Saki, and he is the leader of the Foot Clan. In Japan, Oroku Saki was part of the Foot Clan alongside Hamato Yoshi, also known as Master Splinter. However, after Yoshi fled to the US following the death of a rival, Saki followed him years later, blaming Yoshi for his dishonor. The fury of Shrdder knows no bounds, and now the fury of this big bad is coming to the Mezco Toyz Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles One:12 Collective line.

This figure is not specifically inspired by one TMNT universe, but a blend of them all to create a new and original release for Mezco. Shreder will come with three different head sculpts, including an unmasked and classic design, as well as ten interchangeable hands. Other Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle accessories will include a katana with sheath, a meteor hammer, a scarf, a communicator, and thermite grenades. Enhance your One:12 Collective TMNT collection with SHredder, who is already available for pre-order on the Mezco Toyz Store for $116 with an August 2026 release.

Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective – TMNT Shredder "A master of ninjutsu and sworn enemy of the Turtles, Shredder emerges with a striking arsenal, interchangeable portraits, soft goods, and a full loadout of deadly gear. His iconic Kuro Kabuto helmet is included in two unique styles, along with an unmasked Oroku Saki portrait to showcase the man behind the metal. Outfitted in layered soft-goods armor with removable bladed components, Shredder is prepared for total domination. From his meteor hammer with a real metal chain to his thermite grenades and katana, every weapon reflects the Foot Clan's ruthless efficiency."





"After rising through the ranks of the Foot Clan and claiming leadership through fear, power, and precision, Oroku Saki, now known only as Shredder, rules the criminal underworld from the shadows. His mission: destroy the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and restore the Foot Clan's supremacy."

