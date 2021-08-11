Mezco Toyz Unveils One: 12 Collective Superman Man of Steel Edition

Mezco Toyz has revealed their newest DC Comics One:12 Collective figure with the arrival of Superman. This figure seems to be an extension of their Superman 78' figure with more DC Comics elements. The Man of Steel Edition comes with 6 different head sculpts with different expressions and heat vision effects. Other accessories will consist of swappable hands, Phantom Zone projector, Kryptonite containment unit, Black Mercy piece, Starro facehugger, and power effects. With a bright red and blue costume, Man of Steel fans will not want to miss out on this incredible figure for their collection. The One: 12 Collective Superman – Man of Steel Edition is priced at $125 USD and set to release in the Summer of 2022. Pre-orders are already live, and DC Comics fans can find pre-orders are already live and located here.

"There is a superhero in all of us, we just need the courage to put on the cape." – "Faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive… The Man of Steel soars into the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Superman: Man of Steel Edition is outfitted in his iconic suit which proudly displays the 'House of El' family crest and features a cape with an integrated posing wire. He comes with seven head portraits including a light-up heat vision portrait. Superman is prepared to exact swift justice on enemies like Starro – the mind-controlling, intergalactic starfish which attaches to most One:12 Collective heads, and also Black Mercy – a parasitic alien plant with posable tentacles."

"The Last Son of Krypton comes complete with a Phantom Zone Projector – used to send the most dangerous criminals in the galaxy into the Phantom Zone, two punch FX that attach to his hands, three magnetic bullet ricochet FX that attach to his chest, and a Kryptonite display trophy. Having developed powers far beyond those of mortal men and imbued with a strong moral compass, Clark Kent takes up the fight for truth and justice as Superman."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE SUPERMAN FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

Seven (7) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Ten (10) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

One (1) pair of flying hands (L&R)

Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of holding hand (L&R)

COSTUME:

Fitted suit with 'House of El' family crest

Cape with integrated posing wire

Waist belt

Knee-high boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Starro

One (1) Black Mercy with posable tentacles

One (1) Phantom Zone Projector

One (1) Kryptonite trophy display

Three (3) magnetic bullet ricochet FX

Two (2) heat vision FX

Two (2) punch FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Superman: Man of Steel Edition figure is packaged in a collector-friendly tin, designed with collectors in mind.