Mezco Toyz Unveils One:12 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Casey Jones

Mezco Toyz has unveiled a brand new One:12 Collective figure with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ally Casey Jones

Article Summary Mezco unveils One:12 Casey Jones figure for SDCC 2024, inspired by 80s TMNT.

Three head sculpts include standard and damaged masks, plus unmasked option.

Accessories feature Casey's sports gear with a carry-all golf bag full of weapons.

At 6" tall, Casey Jones embodies his vigilante spirit and classic animated style.

Mezco Toyz has seemingly stunned Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectors with their new line of One:12 Collective figures. Two different versions of the turtles arrived with a modified version of the original Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird characters as well as an 80s animated set. Well, the Mezco TMNT world is expanding as Casey Jones is now joining the lineup for SDCC 2024! Casey Jones first appeared as a masked vigilante in 1985 with Mirage Studios Raphael: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle and has been a prominent ally ever since. Collectors can now bring see him in action once again with a new One:12 Collective figure that comes in at 6" tall and showcases his iconic look from the 80s.

Casey Jones will come with three different head sculpts, including a standard hockey mask, a damaged hockey mask, and an unmasked sculpt. Some of the other accessories that are included are his hockey gear and signature golf bag, which will hold a cricket bat, golf club, hockey stick, goalie stick, and three different baseball bats. This is an SDCC Exclusive, so fans should expect another version of TMNT's Casey Jones to arrive later. In the meantime fans will be able to join the waitlist right on the Mezco Toyz Store for $120.

Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective TMNT Casey Jones

"Goongala! Goongala! Casey Jones strikes his way into the One:12 Collective lineup! Inspired by his classic 80's look, the One:12 Collective Casey Jones is outfitted in a crop top under a rugged denim vest with tattered sleeves, sweatpants, and sneakers. He wears goalie gauntlets slipped on forearms, paired with gloved hands ready for action."

"The masked vigilante features three interchangeable head portraits, including his signature hockey mask and an unmasked face. Casey is armed to the teeth, carrying a golf bag slung over his shoulder packed with an array of weapons—a golf club, baseball bats, and hockey sticks."

"Known for his rebellious nature, Casey is a vigilante who fights crime in New York City with a hockey mask and an assortment of sports equipment as weapons. As a close friend to the Turtles, Casey's street-smart demeanor and strong sense of justice make him a beloved ally to the half-shell heroes.

