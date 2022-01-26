Mezco Toyz Unveils Slugfest's Barbarian Booster Kit for Conan
Mezco Toyz has just revealed their new Conan The Conqueror One:12 Collective figure, but the fun does not end there. Continuing their unique trend, Mezco has also revealed a special expansion pack for the figure labeled Slugfest's Barbarian Booster Kit. This expansion pack will only enhance the new and previous Conan The Barbarian figure with a nice assortment of accessories. Collectors will receive two new Medieval head sculpts as well as a nice set of clothing with a fur cloak, tunic, two belt, storage pouches, and a leather sheath. For weapons, Conan fans will get two clubs, a scythe, sword, dagger, and two blood-splatter effects. It is expansion packs like this that make fans keep coming back to Mezco Toyz, and I hope we can keep seeing more in the future. Slugfest's Barbarian Booster Kit is priced at $40, is set to release between August – October 2022, and pre-orders are live here.
"Divide and conquer with the Barbarian Booster Kit! This accessory pack features a mixture of soft goods and weaponry that can be worn or held by most One:12 collective figures."
EACH BOOSTER KIT CONTAINS:
- Two (2) head portraits
- Two (2) clubs
- Two (2) blood splatter FX (attaches to weapons)
- Two (2) belts
- Two (2) storage pouches (attaches to belts)
- One (1) quilted tunic with belt
- One (1) faux fur cloak with faux leather strap
- One (1) faux leather sheath
- One (1) battle scythe
- One (1) dagger
*This product is intended for collectors ages 18 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors.