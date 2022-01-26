Mezco Toyz Unveils Slugfest's Barbarian Booster Kit for Conan

Mezco Toyz has just revealed their new Conan The Conqueror One:12 Collective figure, but the fun does not end there. Continuing their unique trend, Mezco has also revealed a special expansion pack for the figure labeled Slugfest's Barbarian Booster Kit. This expansion pack will only enhance the new and previous Conan The Barbarian figure with a nice assortment of accessories. Collectors will receive two new Medieval head sculpts as well as a nice set of clothing with a fur cloak, tunic, two belt, storage pouches, and a leather sheath. For weapons, Conan fans will get two clubs, a scythe, sword, dagger, and two blood-splatter effects. It is expansion packs like this that make fans keep coming back to Mezco Toyz, and I hope we can keep seeing more in the future. Slugfest's Barbarian Booster Kit is priced at $40, is set to release between August – October 2022, and pre-orders are live here.

"Divide and conquer with the Barbarian Booster Kit! This accessory pack features a mixture of soft goods and weaponry that can be worn or held by most One:12 collective figures."

EACH BOOSTER KIT CONTAINS:

Two (2) head portraits

Two (2) clubs

Two (2) blood splatter FX (attaches to weapons)

Two (2) belts

Two (2) storage pouches (attaches to belts)

One (1) quilted tunic with belt

One (1) faux fur cloak with faux leather strap

One (1) faux leather sheath

One (1) battle scythe

One (1) dagger

*This product is intended for collectors ages 18 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors.