Mezco Toyz Unveils Slugfest's Barbarian Booster Kit for Conan

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Mezco Toyz has just revealed their new Conan The Conqueror One:12 Collective figure, but the fun does not end there. Continuing their unique trend, Mezco has also revealed a special expansion pack for the figure labeled Slugfest's Barbarian Booster Kit. This expansion pack will only enhance the new and previous Conan The Barbarian figure with a nice assortment of accessories. Collectors will receive two new Medieval head sculpts as well as a nice set of clothing with a fur cloak, tunic, two belt, storage pouches, and a leather sheath. For weapons, Conan fans will get two clubs, a scythe, sword, dagger, and two blood-splatter effects. It is expansion packs like this that make fans keep coming back to Mezco Toyz, and I hope we can keep seeing more in the future. Slugfest's Barbarian Booster Kit is priced at $40, is set to release between August – October 2022, and pre-orders are live here.

"Divide and conquer with the Barbarian Booster Kit! This accessory pack features a mixture of soft goods and weaponry that can be worn or held by most One:12 collective figures."

EACH BOOSTER KIT CONTAINS:

  • Two (2) head portraits
  • Two (2) clubs
  • Two (2) blood splatter FX (attaches to weapons)
  • Two (2) belts
  • Two (2) storage pouches (attaches to belts)
  • One (1) quilted tunic with belt
  • One (1) faux fur cloak with faux leather strap
  • One (1) faux leather sheath
  • One (1) battle scythe
  • One (1) dagger

*This product is intended for collectors ages 18 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.