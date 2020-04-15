Mezco Toyz Original Baron Bends and the Aquaticons Available Now

Mezco Toys showed off a new teaser trailer for their newest original Rumble Society figure Baron Bends. He is available for purchase now and here for $112 and he does come with a special swag set that includes an original art designed t-shirt, comic book, and pin set. Not much for a swag set but each extra item is nicely designed and is perfect for any fan. We also got a better look at the figure that is not only packed with detail but comes with some amazing accessories. His original background story is pretty kick-ass as he is a galactic nomad that searched time and space for an unknown treasure. This One:12 figure has a lot of detail into this figure with a body with over 30 points of articulation, specialized armor, and multiple accessories. The Baron with come with a secondary head, 4 Aquaticons, six interchangeable hands, anchor, and much more. This is a figure that not only can please any One:12 Collective fan but its originality is something that can bring a collector and his imagination to life. It is hard to find new and unique figures like this still so you better snag up your own before its too late. Check out all of his official description, item list, and pictures below.

"Baron Bends, ancient, lone warlord of the cosmic realm and last remaining Aqua-Knight. Now a galactic nomad the Baron searches time and space on a holy quest known only to him. The One:12 Collective Baron Bends wears Tangaroanian Armor, the hi-nanotech armor of the Aqua-Knights that is capable of withstanding any atmospheric condition as well as creating an incredibly strong protective skin. Baron is well-equipped to take on whatever creatures lurk in the depths, wielding his Omni-Glaive, furnished with a novablade capable of cutting through practically anything. Baron is the keeper of the Weigh of Woes, a gilded anchor-shaped weapon forged from the underwater volcanic furnaces of his stronghold planetoid and infused with negatite. The Weigh of Woes harnesses immense powers bestowed upon it by The Order of The Holy Divers many a millennia ago. Baron Bends is accompanied by the Aquaticons – his trusty, elite troop that receive commands telepathically from the technology in his helmet."

JOIN THE ORDER OF THE HOLY DIVERS WITH THIS EXCLUSIVE SET CONTAINING:

Baron Bends t-shirt: a screen printed, super soft, poly-cotton blended shirt featuring classic Baron Bends comic art (please select your size when ordering).

Baron Bends and the Aquaticons mini comic book: a miniature comic featuring Baron Bends and his Aquaticons, as well as some other neat comic book stuff.

Order of The Holy Divers signet pin: an antique finished pin engraved with the seal of The Order Of The Holy Divers.

All items are limited and only available with this Swag Set.

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE BARON BENDS FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Six (6) interchangeable hands including One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L & R) One (1) pair of holding hands (L & R)



COSTUME:

Tangaroanian Armor

Antimass gloves designed to handle the weaponry of the Aqua-Knights

Duty belt with universal translator and suit power supply

Atmospheric cosmo-boots

Aqua-Knight power vestment tubes (optional)

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Omni-Glaive

One (1) Weigh of Woes

Four (4) Aquaticons

One (1) display stand for Aquaticons

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post